Author Tori Easterling Doby’s New Book, "Eleven Years," is a Heartfelt True Story Describing the Author's Journey with Infertility & Learning to Trust God’s Plan for Her
Recent release “Eleven Years,” from Covenant Books author Tori Easterling Doby, is a powerful and stirring account that documents the author's struggles with infertility, and her feelings of abandonment while waiting for God to answer her prayers. Through her story, Doby shares how her faith in God was restored and how her renewed relationship with Christ got her through a challenging season.
Lorton, VA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tori Easterling Doby, who currently works as an intelligence analyst, and radio host, has completed her new book, “Eleven Years”: an intimate memoir that details the author’s difficult journey with infertility, and how the Lord and her faith helped to carry her through.
A Dayton, Ohio native, author Tori Easterling Doby has been a military officer, content creator, comedian, and actress. She was crowned Mrs. Beavercreek, Ohio, in 2014, and performed her first stand-up at Stand-Up Comedy Studio in Washington, DC. Currently, she resides in Lorton, Virginia, with her husband and six-year-old son and holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Saint Leo and a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. The author is currently working on her PhD.
Doby writes, “Eleven years—that is how long it took for me to hear from God. A lot can happen to a person in eleven years. I served in the military, got married, got an MBA, and even took the LSAT and briefly went to law school. Within eleven years, we had two presidents, NASA launched its final space shuttle, and ‘Game of Thrones’ was the number one show. Who has time to wait? Whether it’s to start a business or to go back to school, eleven years is a long time. It is human nature to want what we want when we want it. We live in a fast-paced world, so it’s hard for some of us, including me, to be patient. We live in a world where anything you want can be ordered and delivered by the touch of an app on your phone. But what do you do when all you can do is wait? Who do you turn to when all else fails? This memoir details my journey through years of infertility and renewing my faith in God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tori Easterling Doby’s new book sheds light on the sufferings of waiting on God and the abandonment the author felt while waiting for her blessing. By learning to release the weight of impatience and by being obedient and unwavering to His promise, Doby let go and let God take control of her life.
Through sharing her personal infertility journey, Doby hopes to connect with readers who may also be feeling abandoned by God and help them to know they are not alone in their suffering while encouraging them to not give up on God and His plan for them.
Readers can purchase “Eleven Years” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
