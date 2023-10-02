Author Tori Easterling Doby’s New Book, "Eleven Years," is a Heartfelt True Story Describing the Author's Journey with Infertility & Learning to Trust God’s Plan for Her

Recent release “Eleven Years,” from Covenant Books author Tori Easterling Doby, is a powerful and stirring account that documents the author's struggles with infertility, and her feelings of abandonment while waiting for God to answer her prayers. Through her story, Doby shares how her faith in God was restored and how her renewed relationship with Christ got her through a challenging season.