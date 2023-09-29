Author J.m. Letendre’s New Book, "Forever My Reason," is the Gripping and Captivating Conclusion to the Romantic Suspense Series Fight or Flight
Recent release “Forever My Reason,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.M. Letendre, is the thrilling conclusion of her “Fight or Flight” romantic suspense series that follows newly married couple, Berkley and Brady as they fight for their lives against the biggest threat they’ve ever faced.
New York, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author J.M. Letendre has completed her new book, “Forever My Reason”: Book III of the Fight or Flight Series. Letendre’s love of reading her favorite authors in this genre has inspired her to write her own fan fiction. More of an idea of two characters and what she imagined would happen, she started to write her story. Ideas became pages and pages became chapters. What was to be one book became three, starting with “Give Me a Reason” and “Always My Reason,” readers can now enjoy the conclusion to Brady and Berkley’s extraordinary love story. More characters have emerged, and more stories keep coming. Letendre says it’s like a whole world exists in her head, and each story won’t stop until it’s told. Her next series “Reprieve and Redemption” is coming soon.
“No more secrets. No more lies. At least not between lovers,” Letendre writes. “It’s everyone else they need to worry about.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Letendre’s sultry and seductive tale concludes with Brady’s darkest secrets and fears revealed, bringing him to realize Berkley is by his side to stay. She loves him more than his sins and finds comfort in his capabilities, giving him the freedom to embrace his inner demons and protect their love at all costs.
“Berkley finds herself the prey of a different predator, but she won’t run, not anymore. She has too much to live for, to fight for, and she’s determined to take back what’s been stolen. With Brady by her side, nothing will tear them apart. Until it does.”
Letendre warns there are graphic descriptions that some readers will definitely consider to be triggers.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase “Forever My Reason” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“No more secrets. No more lies. At least not between lovers,” Letendre writes. “It’s everyone else they need to worry about.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Letendre’s sultry and seductive tale concludes with Brady’s darkest secrets and fears revealed, bringing him to realize Berkley is by his side to stay. She loves him more than his sins and finds comfort in his capabilities, giving him the freedom to embrace his inner demons and protect their love at all costs.
“Berkley finds herself the prey of a different predator, but she won’t run, not anymore. She has too much to live for, to fight for, and she’s determined to take back what’s been stolen. With Brady by her side, nothing will tear them apart. Until it does.”
Letendre warns there are graphic descriptions that some readers will definitely consider to be triggers.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase “Forever My Reason” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories