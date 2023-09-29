Author J.m. Letendre’s New Book, "Forever My Reason," is the Gripping and Captivating Conclusion to the Romantic Suspense Series Fight or Flight

Recent release “Forever My Reason,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.M. Letendre, is the thrilling conclusion of her “Fight or Flight” romantic suspense series that follows newly married couple, Berkley and Brady as they fight for their lives against the biggest threat they’ve ever faced.