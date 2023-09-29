Sara Staton’s New Book, "Ava Bean and the Sticky Situation," Follows a Young Girl Whose Bright Imagination Lands Her in a Sticky Mess That She'll Need Help to Get Out of
Albany, OR, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sara Staton, who holds a passion for learning, teaching, adventures in nature, and storytelling, has completed her most recent book, “Ava Bean and the Sticky Situation”: a delightful story of a young girl who ends up making a mess one day after playing with tree sap and finding herself sticking to everything around her.
Born and raised in the Willamette Valley, Oregon, author Sara Staton still resides there with her best friend and husband, their three incredible children, and several furry friends. The author’s home is constantly filled with joyful chaos, books, art projects, good food, pet hair, and love.
Staton writes, “Ava is ready for a big adventure, but unexpected problems destroy her very perfect plans. Ava’s imagination takes her on an adventure that no one saw coming, and things get seriously messy! Will Ava make it through the stickiest situation of all?”
Published by Fulton Books, Sara Staton’s book is a hilarious and charming tale that will appeal to readers of all ages, as they follow Ava on her journey to get unstuck and avoid getting into trouble for her adventures. With adorable illustrations to help bring Staton’s tale to life, “Ava Bean and the Sticky Situation” is a riveting tale that young readers are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Ava Bean and the Sticky Situation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
