Jermaine Huddleston’s New Book, "Melvin Descendant: Sequel of Tumelo," Follows a Young Man Who Must Overcome His Personal Trials as Well as the Challenges of Society
Littleton, CO, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jermaine Huddleston, a writer, entrepreneur, and athlete, has completed his most recent book, “Melvin Descendant: Sequel of Tumelo”: a thrilling tale that follows a young man who is sent on a powerful mission by his ancestors that will change not only his life but the world.
“After seeing his mother and others die at the hands of the Confederates, Melvin is left searching for the best route to change society,” writes Huddleston. “He's faced with his own personal battles, as well as the world. But he's guided by the spiritual presence of his fallen family. At what cost will he commit to getting the job done? What happens when you must cross a path that you escaped? Tumelo brought you the exciting beginning of this two-part story. ‘Melvin Descendant: Sequel of Tumelo’ will leave you with the beginning of the end.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jermaine Huddleston’s book is an emotionally explosive tale that will leave readers spellbound and completely entrenched in Melvin’s profound journey of self-discovery. Expertly paced and character-driven, Huddleston weaves an unforgettable and poignant tale that readers of all walks of life won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Melvin Descendant: Sequel of Tumelo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
