Zac Greendale’s New Book, "Guns of the Deep Woods," Centers Around a Young Boy's Journey to Prevent His Father's Gun Patents from Winding Up in Corrupted Hands
New York, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Zac Greendale, who grew up in the silent evergreen forests of the sub-arctic, has completed his most recent book, “Guns of the Deep Woods”: a gripping tale of a young boy who must escape the clutches of dangerous men who hope to profit off both his father’s inventions and the Civil War.
“A fast maturing lad is hunted across the continent to keep his murdered father’s self-loading rifle and drawings from profiteers bent on making their profits and the Civil War endless,” shares Greendale. “The lad’s grim retreat from the relentless conspirators is packed with primeval fighting tradition, cagey luck, and mounting tragedy in his dismal search for the only person left he can trust, his only living kin.”
Published by Fulton Books, Zac Greendale’s book is inspired by the customs and skills of the independent warriors born in the sub-arctic of Fennia, of whom the author is a descendant of. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Greendale weaves a spellbinding journey that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, keeping them desperate for more with each turn of the page right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Guns of the Deep Woods” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
