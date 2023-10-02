Hillary Ammon, Psy.D.’s New Book, “Managing Mr. Bossy," is an Insightful Tale That Follows a Little Girl Who Learns to Fight Back Against the Worry Monster in Her Head
Macungie, PA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hillary Ammon, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist and founder of the Center for Anxiety and Women’s Emotional Wellness, has completed her most recent book, “Managing Mr. Bossy: Understanding and Treating Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in Children”: a charming story of a young girl named Chloe, who finds herself struggling with a worry monster that constantly bullies Chloe and tells her bad things will happen if she doesn’t follow its instructions.
Author Hillary Ammon, PsyD, has worked with clients of all ages and specializes in anxiety disorders, including OCD and PTSD, as well as women’s mental health. She received her training in exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy during her postdoctoral fellowship at the Center for the Treatment and the Study of Anxiety at the University of Pennsylvania. Later, as an assistant professor at UPenn, Ammon taught at international workshops, trained other clinicians in ERP, and supported the clinic’s OCD support group for adults. Outside of work, the author enjoys spending time with her husband, daughter, and menagerie of pets, including a loyal corgi, a silly lab, and two fluffy cats.
“Like the superheroes in her favorite movies, Chloe was battling a monster. However, her monster was a bit different than the monsters in the movies. Chloe called him the worry monster. The worry monster’s opinions were mixed up in her thoughts, telling her what to do and causing her to worry about her choices. The more Chloe thought about the worry monster’s opinions, the more often his opinions popped up, and the louder they got in her head. Chloe felt like she was losing the battle against the worry monster. He was impacting her ability to focus in school. Even doing daily routines became more difficult! Chloe wanted to tell her parents about the worry monster, but she wasn’t sure how to tell them. She didn’t know anyone else who battled a worry monster,” writes Author Hillary Ammon, Psy.D.
“By being brave and finally sharing that she was battling a worry monster with adults in her life, Chloe discovered that other kids battled worry monsters too. After meeting with a psychologist, Chloe learned that based on what her worry monster worried about, she had something called obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Along with the help of her superhero sidekicks, including her parents and therapist, Chloe learned strategies to effectively battle her worry monster, named Mr. Bossy, in a form of therapy called exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy. Chloe approached the situations that caused her to worry. These were called exposures. During these exposures, she might hear Mr. Bossy’s opinions, but she no longer changed her behaviors based on them.
“Over time, Mr. Bossy got less and less opinionated and a bit quieter in her head. She learned that Mr. Bossy’s opinions were just that, opinions, not facts, and started to become more comfortable with uncertainty.”
Published by Fulton Books, Hillary Ammon, Psy.D.’s book came about from the author’s experiences in treating children, often hearing that they wish there were more resources made for them, so they do not feel so alone. With vibrant illustrations by Courtney Snow, an art psychotherapist, registered board-certified art therapist, and licensed professional counselor, “Managing Mr. Bossy” is the perfect story for readers of all ages to learn more about ERP, and how to help children specifically who find themselves struggling with OCD.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Managing Mr. Bossy: Understanding and Treating Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
