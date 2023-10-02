Nicholas Palmeri’s New Book, "Faraway," Follows High School Senior Asher Sullivan as He Investigates an Unsolved Murder Case That Will Lead Him Far from Home
Staten Island, NY, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nicholas Palmeri, an avid fan of the science fiction and fantasy genres who studied at the College of Staten Island, has completed his most recent book, “Faraway”: a gripping mystery that centers around a high school senior whose investigation into a cold murder case gets him sent to a foreign land that poses incredible danger to him as he struggles to return home.
“The biggest problem high school senior Asher Sullivan faces is dealing with the aftermath of a humiliating daydream about his school crush, Grace,” writes Palmeri. “That is, until he stumbles upon an old newspaper clipping featuring a murder investigation that had gone cold. Maybe Ash becomes so absorbed in the case as a way to take his mind off Grace, as his best friend suspects. This particular case does pique Ash’s interest though, even if a part of him knows his friend is right. When Ash decides to open his own miniature investigation, he finds himself in more peril than he could ever imagine: Ash gets sent to a war-torn country called Dero. Navigating Dero proves both dangerous and thrilling as Ash fights to return to the place he calls home.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nicholas Palmeri’s book is a fascinating and spellbinding novel that’s sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Ash edges closer and closer to discovering the truth, all while fighting for his life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Palmeri weaves a poignant and character-driven tale that will remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Faraway” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
