"Food with Spirit," by Las Vegas Chef Alicia Shevetone, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Food with Spirit: Alcohol Infused Recipes by Alicia Shevetone. This beautiful full-color book is published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.
Food With Spirit is the latest book from Las Vegas chef, author, and television personality Alicia Shevetone. The book takes a unique approach that meets a need often overlooked by modern cookbooks — cooking for one or two without creating massive amounts of leftovers and without sacrificing flavor. Food With Spirit features fifty recipes spread across five sections — Appetizers, Soups, Entrees, Sides, and Desserts. Each is complemented with beautiful photos. All fifty recipes are infused with some of our favorite intoxicants, from spiced rum to the smooth flavors of cognac.
Pop icon Tiffany says, “Alicia’s cookbook brings fun to everyday cooking and instant entertaining. Easy recipes with flare! I love the cranberry recipe as a side or a topping, and the finesse of the Russian beet soup - ingredients that most of us have in our kitchen, yet this recipe turns into something fantastic and not the norm. This cookbook is truly a gem to any kitchen.”
Chef Shawn McClain, three-time James Beard Award winner, praises Alicia’s “Delicious worldly-inspired recipes that are sure to be a hit-whether for a small dinner for 2 or for a party of 50! Alicia has a creative knack for bringing great flavors to life. She incorporates so many global influences while infusing spirits into tried and true favorites. From start to finish, Alicia takes you on a creative and successful journey to letting spirits shine within approachable and gettable recipes.”
Food with Spirit, by Alicia Shevetone, 124 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-311-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
