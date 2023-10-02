Builders Site Protection Supplying DoorGuard Plus to Cordley Hall Renovation Project
Temporary surface protection provider, Builder Site Protection, is supplying DoorGuard Plus door protection for the Cordley Hall project at Oregon State University.
Bend, OR, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Builders Site Protection – a leading provider of temporary surface protection – is excited to be providing DoorGuard Plus door protectors to the Cordley Hall Project currently under construction by Andersen Construction. DoorGuard Plus is being used to protect both the front and the edges of doors in the newly renovated building.
With a wide array of sizes available, DoorGuard and its large counterpart DoorGuard Plus can be used to cover a range of doors from 6’8” to 8’ tall, and 3’ to 4’ wide.
Using environmentally friendly elastic bands, DoorGuard can attached to doors without messy adhesives or time-consuming Velcro strap systems. These elastic bands are one size fits all – which also makes them helpful for reusing DoorGuard on different projects. Perforations for door hardware on either ide of the protection are included, ensuring that doors remain functional while being protected.
Further demonstrating its utility on project, DoorGuard Plus is being used to protect nopt only the front, but also the edges of the doors on the Cordley Hall project. By ordering DoorGuard Plus in a width wider than the doors on site, workers have used that additional width in conjunction with the elastic bands to wrap around the edges of the doors – proving an even more extensive door protection than standard.
The Cordley Hall project at Oregon State University is a complete interior rebuild of the existing 220,000 square foot facility. The all-new interior will feature an array of labs, lecture halls, and other teaching and instruction spaces.
Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection, abatement and remediation, and jobsite safety. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection products as well as for a complimentary catalog request, please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (541) 633-7793, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned supplier of surface protection and dust control. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the sparse selection of surface protection products available to the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior surface protection products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com.
