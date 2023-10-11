New 2.7” Graphic OLEDs with Capacitive Touch
Newhaven Display International, Inc. is thrilled to unveil their latest release of 2.7” graphic OLED displays, now with a capacitive touchscreen.
Elgin, IL, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newhaven Display releases four new graphic OLED modules in a 2.7” diagonal size with multi-touch capability. Designed to seamlessly integrate form and function, these 128x64 resolution graphic modules boast high contrast, fast response times, and full visibility from any angle. OLED technology is self-illuminating and ensures power efficiency without compromising on visual brilliance, making these passive-matrix displays a perfect fit for applications where style and performance equally matter. Engineered with 10μsec response time, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, an operating temperature range of up to 85°C down to -40°C, a built-in SSD1322 display controller, and user configurable power options to reduce overall current consumption. There are two different connection options available between the four display models: a 20-pin thru-hole connection or a 20-pin FFC connection (Molex 52271-2079). There is also a choice of displaying vivid graphics in yellow or white monochrome color.
Paired with an integrated capacitive touchscreen, users can intuitively interact with precise inputs and navigate through menus, zooming in on details and more, all at their fingertips. The PCAP touchscreen has a built-in I2C interface with FocalTech FT5426 controller and includes EMI shielding for added protection. This compact OLED also allows the choice of 8-bit 6800/8080 parallel interface or 3/4-wire SPI interface and is fully compatible with Arduino, allowing seamless integration with many different electronic systems for a wide range of applications. Whether you're creating cutting-edge wearables, smart devices, or industrial control panels, these 2.7” OLED modules set the standard for intuitive usability and sleek design.
Product Part Numbers:
NHD-2.7-12864WDW3-CTP
NHD-2.7-12864WDW3M-CTP
NHD-2.7-12864WDY3-CTP
NHD-2.7-12864WDY3M-CTP
About Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display has been providing the highest quality digital displays and custom design services since 2001. Today, Newhaven Display is one of the most trusted names in engineering and supplies displays such as LCD, TFT, OLED, VFD along with development tools, accessories, and custom display solutions to customers worldwide. Newhaven Display’s US headquarters in Illinois has innovative teams who work together to develop products and design displays for customers in every industry.
