Author Ann Reichardt’s New Book, "Virtual Dating: Swiping for Love, Senior Style," Centers Around the Author's Attempts to Master Internet Dating as a Single Senior
Recent release “Virtual Dating: Swiping for Love, Senior Style,” from Page Publishing author Ann Reichardt, is a riveting true account that follows the author's attempts to begin internet dating after fourteen years as a single senior. As Ann does her best to navigate love in the digital age, her relationship history becomes full of intrigue, drama, heartache, and a plethora of wisdom.
Scottsdale, AZ, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ann Reichardt, who, before retirement, taught language arts and went on to become a clinical nurse practitioner working in the medical, surgical, clinical, and public health settings, has completed her new book, “Virtual Dating: Swiping for Love, Senior Style”: a captivating book that follows the author as she enters the virtual dating game as a senior, looking for love after her marriage of thirty years abruptly ends.
Reichardt writes, “The discovery of who may or may not be a fit for a long-term partner for the last third of one’s life allows readers to examine their own dating experiences with open eyes. Insight on looking at the red flags that are important in eliminating individuals that are not secure, mutually respectful partners. People love to the level of how much they love themselves and communicate to the level of their self awareness and behave to the level of their healed trauma. The way you feel about someone is not the same as how someone makes you feel. Choosing those that will only serve to elevate each other in a healthy, happy, respectful way will ultimately serve to create a union that works positively.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ann Reichardt’s enthralling tale presents many vignettes from the author’s dating journey that will enlighten, thrill, amuse and hopefully help those looking for love through internet dating as a senior find helpful clues as to who and what they are looking for in a partner. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Reichardt uses the perfect blend of humor and seriousness to tell her own story, with the hope of assisting readers in managing their expectations of finding love in the modern age.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Virtual Dating: Swiping for Love, Senior Style” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
