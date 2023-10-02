Author Ann Reichardt’s New Book, "Virtual Dating: Swiping for Love, Senior Style," Centers Around the Author's Attempts to Master Internet Dating as a Single Senior

Recent release “Virtual Dating: Swiping for Love, Senior Style,” from Page Publishing author Ann Reichardt, is a riveting true account that follows the author's attempts to begin internet dating after fourteen years as a single senior. As Ann does her best to navigate love in the digital age, her relationship history becomes full of intrigue, drama, heartache, and a plethora of wisdom.