Author Thomas Williamson’s New Book, "The Assassin’s Wife," is the Untold True Story About the Events That Followed President John F. Kennedy’s Assassination
Recent release “The Assassin’s Wife,” from Page Publishing author Thomas Williamson, is the true story of the events that occurred before and during the day America’s President John F. Kennedy was murdered.
Tremont, IL, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Williamson, the author of the previously released “Book of Why” series, has completed his new book, “The Assassin’s Wife”: a still-unfolding story of betrayal, revenge, assassination, and, as some might say, treason.
Author Thomas Williamson is a graduate of the University of Kansas, School of Architecture and Urban Design. He is a retired Architect, a former school district administrator, a real estate developer, an S&L executive, and a one-time Agency contractor. He is a man dedicated to his family and the country’s constitution. Thomas and his wife, Barbara, live in the small Central Illinois Village of Tremont.
Williamson writes, “The brown paper-wrapped package arrived without notice at the door of our home in Tremont, Illinois. No return address was on the box-shaped package. However, the UPS barcode on the address label revealed the insured box had been repackaged and sent from a location near Tampa, Florida. I had no idea why the package had been sent to me. I could only speculate why. And after reading the signed cover letter, I still, to this day, would have little understanding of why me without several additional accompanying letters.”
Published by Page Publishing, Thomas Williamson’s compelling work shares the perspectives of those who know why it happened, those who know the truth, and those who know the actual identities, the never-before-revealed identities, of many of those involved.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "The Assassin's Wife" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
