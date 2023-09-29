Román R. Veci Viga’s “Los Minerales Como Componentes De Los Alimentos, Del Agua, De Los Cosméticos y Del Organismo” Shares the Role of Minerals and Vitamins in the Body
Recent release “Los Minerales Como Componentes de los Alimentos, del Agua, de los Cosméticos y del Organismo; Su Función En La Salud Junto a Las Vitaminas,” from Page Publishing author Román R. Veci Viga, is a significant read that covers the minerals present in food, water, and cosmetics, and highlights its role in the formation of different tissues and perform important functions in the body.
Bensenville, IL, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Román R. Veci Viga, a Geological Engineer specializing in Mineral Deposits, has completed his new book, “Los Minerales Como Componentes de los Alimentos, del Agua, de los Cosméticos y del Organismo; Su Función En La Salud Junto a Las Vitaminas”: is a didactic material that talks about the macro-elements and trace elements and its involvement in the different functions of the body, including the immune system. This read discusses how the minerals interact with different substances to provide proper nutrients needed by the body.
“This work is inspired by aspects related to personal care, health, nutrition and beauty treatments and by the analysis of how minerals present in food, water, and cosmetics influence health. Their interactions with other substances such as vitamins intervene in cellular and organic functions, to produce enzymes that catalyze and regulate endo- and exothermic organic chemical reactions, which maintain the balance of our body and at the same time cause the formation of micronutrients.”
Published by Page Publishing, Román R. Veci Viga’s educational book is perfect for those who are interested in personal and aesthetic health care.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase "Los Minerales Como Componentes de los Alimentos, del Agua, de los Cosméticos y del Organismo; Su Función En La Salud Junto a Las Vitaminas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
