Author Ramona Rodgers’s New Book, "The Anatomy of a First Lady," Discusses the Problems of the Modern Leading Lady and How Such Adversities Can be Conquered in Life
Recent release “The Anatomy of a First Lady,” from Covenant Books author Ramona Rodgers, is a thought-provoking look at the trials that women in modern society often face in all facets of their lives. Drawing upon her own experiences, the author uses different parts of human anatomy as metaphors to help illustrate how these trials can be overcome through trust in one's own strength and faith.
Rochester, NY, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ramona Rodgers, a native of Rochester, New York, who attained a baccalaureate of science degree in psychology with a mental health focus from St. John Fisher College, has completed her new book, “The Anatomy of a First Lady”: a fascinating guide to help the modern leading lady navigate the difficult moments of life, from the personal to the professional, and everything in between.
Ramona shares, “‘The Anatomy of a First Lady’ speaks to the challenges and triumphs of leading ladies in corporate America, marriage, as well as in ministry. As you journey with me through a few of my personal experiences, I will utilize several parts of the human anatomy, such as the cardiovascular system, as a metaphor to transparently discuss relevant PowerPoints, such as matters of the heart.
“As the circulatory system’s function is to transport the blood throughout the body, women, we deal with various issues of life that cause us to silently scream simply because we are bleeding while leading. This novel offers strategies to combat blood ‘dis-Eases,’ such as persecution, rejection, brokenness, and betrayal that try to block our flow. As the lymphatic system fights infection, leading ladies, you must understand that anything worth having won’t come easy, but you will have to fight for it.
“The largest organ in the human body is the skin. Leading ladies, if you are going to break glass ceilings, you have to develop a thick skin. As the bones give the body posture, I admonish women and men alike in leadership roles that challenges will come, but if you remain postured in your faith, you can conquer anything!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ramona Rodgers’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help impact women from all walks of life and show them how to flourish and bloom where God plants them. Through her writings, Ramona hopes to encourage women to walk forward and face life’s trials head on, while providing them with the knowledge that any hardships faced along the way will not go to waste, but rather help them to grow.
Readers can purchase “The Anatomy of a First Lady” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
