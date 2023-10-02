Author Ramona Rodgers’s New Book, "The Anatomy of a First Lady," Discusses the Problems of the Modern Leading Lady and How Such Adversities Can be Conquered in Life

Recent release “The Anatomy of a First Lady,” from Covenant Books author Ramona Rodgers, is a thought-provoking look at the trials that women in modern society often face in all facets of their lives. Drawing upon her own experiences, the author uses different parts of human anatomy as metaphors to help illustrate how these trials can be overcome through trust in one's own strength and faith.