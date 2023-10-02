Author Dr. Denise Fleming’s New Book, "Mimi and I," is a Heartfelt Story Designed to Help Readers of All Ages Realize They Can Become Anything They Can Dream of
Recent release “Mimi and I,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Denise Fleming, is a brilliant and riveting story of a young girl named Mimi who spends the day with her grandma, imagining all the wonderful careers she could have in the future. From being an astronaut to becoming a dancer or even the president, so long as Mimi can dream it, she knows deep down in her heart she can achieve it.
Beaumont, CA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Denise Fleming, an education advocate, has completed her new book, “Mimi and I”: a delightful story of a young girl who spends a fun-filled day with her grandmother, thinking up all the wonderful things she could grow up to do.
Author Dr. Denise Fleming is a cheerleader and a coach for children’s education, spending her time with teachers, parents, and children to ensure resources are available to them. Educating children is her passion, and she has served in the United States Navy Reserves and has sat on her local school board as a trustee. Currently, the author lives in Southern California with her husband and son.
“‘Mimi and I’… is an imaginary journey of a grandmother and her granddaughter,” writes Dr. Fleming. “The story is empowering and thought-provoking for children. The book is a depiction of the phrase ‘If you dream it, you can also be it.’ Children read each page imagining themselves in the eyes of many well-known role models.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Denise Fleming’s new book is a charming story designed to help parents and guardians connect with young readers, encouraging them to chase after whatever future they can dream up.
Readers can purchase “Mimi and I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Dr. Denise Fleming is a cheerleader and a coach for children’s education, spending her time with teachers, parents, and children to ensure resources are available to them. Educating children is her passion, and she has served in the United States Navy Reserves and has sat on her local school board as a trustee. Currently, the author lives in Southern California with her husband and son.
“‘Mimi and I’… is an imaginary journey of a grandmother and her granddaughter,” writes Dr. Fleming. “The story is empowering and thought-provoking for children. The book is a depiction of the phrase ‘If you dream it, you can also be it.’ Children read each page imagining themselves in the eyes of many well-known role models.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Denise Fleming’s new book is a charming story designed to help parents and guardians connect with young readers, encouraging them to chase after whatever future they can dream up.
Readers can purchase “Mimi and I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories