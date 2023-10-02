Author Dr. Denise Fleming’s New Book, "Mimi and I," is a Heartfelt Story Designed to Help Readers of All Ages Realize They Can Become Anything They Can Dream of

Recent release “Mimi and I,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Denise Fleming, is a brilliant and riveting story of a young girl named Mimi who spends the day with her grandma, imagining all the wonderful careers she could have in the future. From being an astronaut to becoming a dancer or even the president, so long as Mimi can dream it, she knows deep down in her heart she can achieve it.