Author Frania G. Gutiérrez’s New Book "Advantage Taken" Tells the True Account of How the Author Found the Courage to Take Her First Step Into a Future of Her Own Design
Recent release “Advantage Taken,” from Covenant Books author Frania G. Gutiérrez, documents how the author, after being divorced at a young age, took her three children with her to America in pursuit of a better life. Throughout her story, Gutiérrez is candid about the heartache and setbacks she experienced, as well as how she found meaning in her relationship with God, her children, and her career.
Ocoee, FL, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frania G. Gutiérrez, a mother, entrepreneur, and business coach, has completed her new book, “Advantage Taken”: the incredible true story of how the author, a divorced mother of three, found the courage to bring her children to the United States on her own in search for a better future.
Author Frania G. Gutiérrez has a strong passion for entrepreneurship and enjoys helping her clients around the world launch thriving businesses both in and out of the international market space and to create a winning mindset for long-term success. After arriving in the United States, the author quickly climbed up the corporate ladder, working for several Fortune 500 companies, and amassed valuable lessons about life, business, and parenting along the way.
The author holds a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration on strategic management and leadership and a BS in marketing. Gutiérrez is also the founder of “Resourceful Mindset LLC” and “Beauty in Power Corporation,” a nonprofit organization that exists to empower and equip single parents to overcome obstacles and live a better lifestyle.
“In our life, when we make tough decisions that require courage, first of all, we must see the outcome and ask ourselves, ‘Why do I want to do it?’ ‘Who may benefit from it?’ ‘What’s the purpose?’” writes Gutiérrez.
She continues, “The unpredictable can cause fear and many insecurities. But by focusing on what you want and directing all your energy and prayers
into that direction, you will see how things will come to you until you can finally see it. Start now, and do not give up.
“Start seeing your blessings in everything that is coming to your side. Everything happens for a reason, and you are responsible for turning everything in your favor. Take advantage of everything coming to your side by looking at the positive. Create your mindset. It would be the beginning of your life transformation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frania G. Gutiérrez’s is a compelling tale that reveals how the author, while relying on her relationship in the Lord, found the strength to take her leap of faith despite the uncertainty that lay ahead to achieve her goals. Through sharing her story, the author hopes to motivate readers to take action and transform their lives to accomplish their dreams.
Readers can purchase “Advantage Taken” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
