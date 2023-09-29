Author Catherine Best’s New Book, "Nurse Best’s Medicinal Cocktails and Mocktails," is a Book to Bridge a Healthy Lifestyle and Good Taste in Drinks
Recent release “Nurse Best’s Medicinal Cocktails and Mocktails,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Catherine Best, is a book on how to make tasty cocktails and mocktails for those seeking a little buzz and for those just seeking some fun.
Hampstead, MD, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Catherine Best, a qualified BSN, RN, DN, former Johns Hopkins nurse, wife, mother and brest cancer survivor (2012), has completed her new book, “Nurse Best’s Medicinal Cocktails and Mocktails”: an informative collection of recipes for those who enjoy drinking for the sake of it or for those who just want a good social gathering amongst friends.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Catherine Best’s delectable tale features in depth instructions, proper ratios per drink, and serving size to ensure that everyone member of the reader’s functions or events has a great time along with everyone else.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Nurse Best’s Medicinal Cocktails and Mocktails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Catherine Best’s delectable tale features in depth instructions, proper ratios per drink, and serving size to ensure that everyone member of the reader’s functions or events has a great time along with everyone else.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Nurse Best’s Medicinal Cocktails and Mocktails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories