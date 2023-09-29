Author Brenda Kanes’ New Book, "Evil Xtreme Mom," is a Story of False Accusations of Rape and a Woman Who Plots Against a Man
Recent release “Evil Xtreme Mom,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brenda Kanes, is an exposition on false rape allegations that women put out against men, and said men who suffer from them.
New York, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Kanes has completed her new book, “Evil Xtreme Mom”: a gripping story that puts into perspective the trend of women who step forward and declare rape in the public eye, going from the shame and lamp shaded "tramp" to the celebrated and brave champs willing to throw the claim at anyone without a proper look at the facts surrounding such an incident.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brenda Kanes’ exploitive tale brings along the reader to see a college professor torn down for the rape accusation from a student’s mother and the shame trial that proceeds that acts on faith rather than the facts surrounding the incident, ruining an innocent career and life for their own glorification.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Evil Xtreme Mom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
