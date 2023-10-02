Author Trent’s New Book, "In Their Eyes," Follows the Debate of Twelve Diverse Jurors Who Must Decide a Young Woman's Fate Who is on Trial for a Harrowing Murder
Recent release “In Their Eyes,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Trent, is a fascinating story that centers around twelve diverse jurors who must decide whether or not to convict a woman accused of murder who claims she was a victim of ongoing abuse. While attempting to be fair and consider the defendant's past, the twelve will discover just how close to home Jan's case hit for them.
New York, NY, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Trent has completed his new book, “In Their Eyes”: a gripping and powerful story that follows twelve jurors who must decide the fate of a young woman on trial, and whose debating brings out truths about each other they must confront in order to reach a verdict.
Trent shares, “The twelve men and women who filtered through Jan’s story begin to understand her fury. They battled within themselves to understand if Jan was genuine in her fight for abused woman. What they did not understand was the battle within themselves would bring them closer together and help them understand their own dark secrets.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Trent’s emotionally explosive tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow the arguments made for and against Jan’s case and discover the unexpected ways in which Jan’s story will forever impact the jurors. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Trent weaves a poignant and compelling must-read novel that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "In Their Eyes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
