Author Trent’s New Book, "In Their Eyes," Follows the Debate of Twelve Diverse Jurors Who Must Decide a Young Woman's Fate Who is on Trial for a Harrowing Murder

Recent release “In Their Eyes,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Trent, is a fascinating story that centers around twelve diverse jurors who must decide whether or not to convict a woman accused of murder who claims she was a victim of ongoing abuse. While attempting to be fair and consider the defendant's past, the twelve will discover just how close to home Jan's case hit for them.