A-Team Group Announces the Winners of Its Data Management Insight Awards - USA 2023
A-Team Group has announced the winners of its Data Management Insight Awards - USA 2023. The awards recognise both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across the USA.
The awards were presented by Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, during a lively drinks reception after the close of the company’s 28 September 2023 Data Management Summit in New York City.
The awards included more than 30 categories of data management solutions and services ranging from Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance to Best Data Lineage Solution, Best Data Solution for Digital Assets, Best Entity Data Solution, Best Proposition for AI, Machine Learning, Best Data Quality Analysis Tool, and more.
An editor’s recognition award for Data Management Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Dessa Glasser, Independent Board Member at Oppenheimer Holdings; Chair at the Global LEI Foundation (GLEIF) and Principal at The Financial Risk Group.
Delaney said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2023, to our Data Managing Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.
Award Winners
Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - NICE Actimize
Most Innovative North American Data Management Provider - Arcesium
Best Index Data Provider - BMI, A Fitch Solutions Company
Best Data Lineage Solution - Rocket Software
Best Corporate Actions Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - SmartStream Technologies
Data Management Industry Professional of the Year - Dessa Glasser
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - Alveo
Best Data Solution for Digital Assets - Amberdata
Best Standards Solution for Data Management - Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA)
Best Entity Data Solution - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics Company
Best Proposition for AI, Machine Learning - Canoe Intelligence
Best North American Consultancy in Data Management - Capco
Best Data Quality Analysis Tool - Datactics
Best Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - GoldenSource
Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - Rimes
Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - SIX
Best KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - smartKYC
Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - Snowflake
Best Data Governance Solution - Solidatus
Best Delivery Platform for Trading and Investment Data - Solve Advisors
Best Data Management Initiative for ESG - Bloomberg
Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side - FactSet
Best Data Analytics Provider - Moody's Analytics
Best Data Science Solution - BMLL Technologies
Best Performance Measurement System - Capital Quant Agency
Best Data Integration Tool - Hitachi Vantara
Best Data Solution for Sustainability - MorningStar
Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution - Octopai
Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management - Orion Governance
Best Solution for Data Privacy - Privitar
Best Solution for Data Security - Satori
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - SS&C
Best Data Visualisation Provider - Tableau
Best Data Ops Solution Provider - West Highland Support Services
Best Data Platform for Risk and Portfolio Analytics - Xenomorph
For more information on A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2023 visit https://bit.ly/DMIUSA2023 or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
For more information on A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2023 visit https://bit.ly/DMIUSA2023 or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Contact
