£90,000 Raised at the Boot Out Breast Cancer Diamond Ball 2023
Manchester, United Kingdom, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On the evening of September 9th, 2023, the highly anticipated Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC) Diamond Ball 2023 took place at the prestigious Kimpton Clocktower Hotel. Sponsored by Toughsheet UK, FutureSonic Records, and JR Hoarding, this glamorous event promised an unforgettable evening of entertainment and fundraising for a noble cause.
The theme of the evening, "Diamonds," radiated, creating an atmosphere of shimmering sophistication as impeccably dressed guests entered the venue.
The highlight of the evening was the performance by the sensational Sam Ryder, whose presence left an unforgettable mark on the night. Joining him, The Voice UK 2016 winner, Kevin Simm, enthralled the audience with his powerful vocals. Adding an extraordinary flair to the event, the Globe Girls, a collective of drag performers and artists, delivered a captivating and innovative spin on drag entertainment. Additionally, sharing the stage was "Boy Gorgeous," a remarkable Boy George impersonator and the acclaimed winner of Stars in their Eyes, adding to the evening's exceptional entertainment roster.
The event featured an awe-inspiring live auction conducted by Ben Mosley, the official artist for Team GB in the Olympic Games. His live painting during the event was a testament to his incredible talent, and the resulting artwork was auctioned off to a lucky bidder.
The Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball goes beyond glamour and entertainment; it's about making a difference. This year's event continued BOBC's tradition of raising essential funds for the acquisition of advanced breast cancer equipment for NHS hospitals. Though the specific fundraising figure remains undisclosed at this time, it is known to have exceeded £90,000, a testament to the relentless efforts of the organisation and its supporters.
BOBC introduced its new ambassador, Suzy Orr, a courageous individual currently undergoing breast cancer treatment. Her presence serves as a powerful symbol of hope, and her speech during the event was nothing short of remarkable.
Guests enjoyed a three-course meal, complemented by late-night street food offerings, ensuring a satisfying gastronomic experience throughout the night. The Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball 2023 was not just a night to remember; it was a night that made a difference. With the support of the community and esteemed guests, BOBC continues to improve the lives of countless individuals affected by breast cancer.
For more information about Boot Out Breast Cancer and its initiatives, please visit www.bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk.
Media Contact: Debbie Dowie Founder and Chair, Boot Out Breast Cancer Email: debbie@bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk Phone: 07803 253133
Website: www.bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
