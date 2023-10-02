Rachel Starr’s Newly Released "Homelessness: The Lost Souls" is a Heartfelt Message About the Realities of Homelessness in America
“Homelessness: The Lost Souls,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Starr, is an emotionally charged biographical work that tells the stories of several people currently experiencing homelessness and what led to this unfortunate circumstance.
New York, NY, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Homelessness: The Lost Souls”: a compassionate look into the lives of those faced with homelessness. “Homelessness: The Lost Souls” is the creation of published author Rachel Starr.
Starr shares, “Richard was very happily married, then everything changed. Richard’s wife and children were killed in a car accident. Richard lost his job and was living on the streets.
“At that time, he blamed God for the death of his family. He didn’t care if he lived or died.
“While walking the streets, Richard came across a shelter. There, he met a young woman. In all their conversions, the young woman named Denise led Richard to accept Christ as his personal savior.
“They got married and opened their home to anyone who was homeless and needed a place to stay.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Starr’s new book raises awareness of the realities of an often-overlooked population within the United States.
Starr presents a brief but impactful story within the pages of this engaging work.
Consumers can purchase “Homelessness: The Lost Souls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Homelessness: The Lost Souls,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
