Bee Douma’s Newly Released "Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 1" is an Enjoyable Contemporary Fiction That Explores Love, Faith, and Uncertainty
“Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bee Douma, is a charming story of unexpected connections and lessons of faith as an affable cast of characters find connection within a special care center.
Goshen, IN, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 1”: a touching story of true connection and strength of spirit. “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 1” is the creation of published author Bee Douma, a dedicated wife who graduated from college at age fifty with a piano pedagogy focus and taught beginning students for twenty-seven years.
Douma shares, “'New Hope Care Center' the simple oval sign stated. Marking the entrance, it had been placed at the apex of the broad curving drive that was lined with sturdy maple trees.
“When Gerilee Serilium came to work that Thursday in August, she read the sign. 'New Hope Care Center—' Pausing, she said, 'I like the name. I think my next question for Mrs. Waterson will be to ask how she and her late husband chose the name.' Gerilee experienced serenity, even with the early morning sound of mowers in the spacious front lawn.
“Mr. WWW III stood beside the open limo door and noticed the sign. 'New Hope. This may be my last hope.'
“Suddenly, the memories flood into his mind—Fritz in Bio 101, their dream of a care center together. This time, though, when the memories came, he could no longer ignore them and shove them aside. Then the repeating question that always followed, 'Why? Why? Why?' But there was never an answer.
“The question uppermost on his mind today was, what if Margaret, good as she was, could not handle his mother’s constant screaming?
“Inside the care center, at room 397, Mrs. Waterson saw William. When he turned to flee, she called out to him, 'Oh no! You don’t run now! Erica, take him to the quiet spot. I will meet with him out there.'
“New Hope opens a door to possible change and freedom. Freedom? But from what? Anger? Suspicion? Torn emotions? Rejection? Lost dreams?
“Enjoy the journey with me as a variety of screamers meet the love sleuth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bee Douma’s new book gives perspective to the realities of how life can change in the blink of an eye.
Consumers can purchase “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Douma shares, “'New Hope Care Center' the simple oval sign stated. Marking the entrance, it had been placed at the apex of the broad curving drive that was lined with sturdy maple trees.
“When Gerilee Serilium came to work that Thursday in August, she read the sign. 'New Hope Care Center—' Pausing, she said, 'I like the name. I think my next question for Mrs. Waterson will be to ask how she and her late husband chose the name.' Gerilee experienced serenity, even with the early morning sound of mowers in the spacious front lawn.
“Mr. WWW III stood beside the open limo door and noticed the sign. 'New Hope. This may be my last hope.'
“Suddenly, the memories flood into his mind—Fritz in Bio 101, their dream of a care center together. This time, though, when the memories came, he could no longer ignore them and shove them aside. Then the repeating question that always followed, 'Why? Why? Why?' But there was never an answer.
“The question uppermost on his mind today was, what if Margaret, good as she was, could not handle his mother’s constant screaming?
“Inside the care center, at room 397, Mrs. Waterson saw William. When he turned to flee, she called out to him, 'Oh no! You don’t run now! Erica, take him to the quiet spot. I will meet with him out there.'
“New Hope opens a door to possible change and freedom. Freedom? But from what? Anger? Suspicion? Torn emotions? Rejection? Lost dreams?
“Enjoy the journey with me as a variety of screamers meet the love sleuth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bee Douma’s new book gives perspective to the realities of how life can change in the blink of an eye.
Consumers can purchase “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories