Bee Douma’s Newly Released "Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 2" Continues a Compelling Tale of Unexpected Love and Challenges
“Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 2,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bee Douma, is a contemporary Christian fiction that offers readers a poignant collection of intricate connections and determined faith.
Goshen, IN, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 2”: a delightful fiction that brings readers a message of profound hope. “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 2” is the creation of published author Bee Douma, a dedicated wife who graduated from college at age fifty with a piano pedagogy focus and taught beginning students for twenty-seven years.
Douma shares, “'I like it already,' the lady mumbled, stepping just inside New Hope’s front door. 'I hope we can get some help here.'
“'I’m sorry,' the receptionist said, 'but I didn’t catch what you said.'
“'I like it already. The grounds and the gardens are so well kept. The entire layout around this beautiful home fits. When I saw the sign, New Hope Care Center, and the dove on top, I felt a surge go through me. It reminded me of the dove sent out from the ark and God’s promise in the rainbow. And I remember that He promises us that we will not have more than we can carry, although, sometimes, like this with Connie, it seems to be more than we can carry. But that surge whispers a possibility of hope. New Hope here in this beautiful place.'
“Dr. Petersen asked, 'Where is Connie at present? What is her condition?'
“'At our home. We have full-time round-the-clock nurses to care for her. Doctors come to the house. Her spirit is broken. She is in and out of awareness. Sometimes she just stares ahead. At times, she screams the same things she did at the hospital. The doctors told us she lost the baby. We haven’t told her that yet. Treatments, doctor comments, medications are recorded in her file as well as their prognosis. No apparent possibility for improvement,' she whispered.
“'There’s always hope,' Doreen said. 'Believe me, I know. There is always hope.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bee Douma’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers race to see what awaits those touched by the New Hope Care Center.
Consumers can purchase “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Douma shares, “'I like it already,' the lady mumbled, stepping just inside New Hope’s front door. 'I hope we can get some help here.'
“'I’m sorry,' the receptionist said, 'but I didn’t catch what you said.'
“'I like it already. The grounds and the gardens are so well kept. The entire layout around this beautiful home fits. When I saw the sign, New Hope Care Center, and the dove on top, I felt a surge go through me. It reminded me of the dove sent out from the ark and God’s promise in the rainbow. And I remember that He promises us that we will not have more than we can carry, although, sometimes, like this with Connie, it seems to be more than we can carry. But that surge whispers a possibility of hope. New Hope here in this beautiful place.'
“Dr. Petersen asked, 'Where is Connie at present? What is her condition?'
“'At our home. We have full-time round-the-clock nurses to care for her. Doctors come to the house. Her spirit is broken. She is in and out of awareness. Sometimes she just stares ahead. At times, she screams the same things she did at the hospital. The doctors told us she lost the baby. We haven’t told her that yet. Treatments, doctor comments, medications are recorded in her file as well as their prognosis. No apparent possibility for improvement,' she whispered.
“'There’s always hope,' Doreen said. 'Believe me, I know. There is always hope.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bee Douma’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers race to see what awaits those touched by the New Hope Care Center.
Consumers can purchase “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Book 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories