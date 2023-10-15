mpathic Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Demonstrating Data Security and Compliance Commitment

mpathic, a leading provider of AI-powered emotional intelligence solutions, successfully completes SOC 2 Type II audit, emphasizing their commitment to data security and compliance. The audit validates their stringent security measures, continuous monitoring, and adherence to industry standards such as HIPAA and GDPR. mpathic's dedication to safeguarding client data is further supported by successful penetration testing and compliance with stringent data protection regulations.