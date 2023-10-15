mpathic Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Demonstrating Data Security and Compliance Commitment
Bellevue, WA, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- mpathic (www.mpathic.ai), a leading provider of AI-powered emotional intelligence solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type II audit. This audit further solidifies the company's dedication to data security and compliance.
SOC 2 Type II compliance is a rigorous and internationally recognized standard that validates a company's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring the highest level of data security and privacy for its clients.
By undergoing a thorough and independent audit from a leading audit body, mpathic has demonstrated its robust internal controls and processes for data protection, availability, and confidentiality. This certification provides valuable assurance to mpathic's clients that their data is handled with the utmost care and security.
Key highlights of mpathic's completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit include:
Stringent Security Measures: mpathic has implemented stringent security measures to protect client data from unauthorized access, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality throughout its systems.
Continuous Monitoring: mpathic's commitment to data security extends to continuous monitoring and auditing of its internal controls, guaranteeing the effectiveness of security measures over time.
Comprehensive Compliance: mpathic adheres to the highest industry standards, including HIPAA and GDPR, to ensure compliance with data protection regulations specific to healthcare and clinical research.
mpathic's SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security. Coupled with HIPAA and GDPR compliance and the successful completion of a comprehensive penetration test with zero findings, mpathic's dedication to safeguarding client data is evident.
Brian Williams, Chief Technology & Information Security Officer of mpathic, commented on this significant achievement, saying, "We understand the critical importance of data security and compliance in our industry. The completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and security for our clients. We believe that our clients' trust is the foundation of our success, and this compliance is a testament to that trust."
mpathic's successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit exemplifies the company's ongoing efforts to deliver cutting-edge solutions while prioritizing data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.
For more information about mpathic and its SOC 2 Type II certification, please visit www.mpathic.ai.
Follow www.mpathic.ai/blog and connect with them on www.linkedin.com/company/mpathic-ai.
About mpathic
mpathic a trusted leader in actionable conversation analytics, empowering healthcare, pharma, sales, and service leaders to deliver exceptional care and engagement. With our proprietary ML models, developed through over 10 years of scientific validation, mpathic achieves up to 7 times the accuracy of human doctors. Our platform objectively detects, corrects, and enhances over 90 behaviors, establishing an unrivaled level of trust.
Contact:
Kristina Kroot
Director of Marketing
kristina@mpathic.ai
For more information about mpathic and its SOC 2 Type II certification, please visit www.mpathic.ai.
Follow www.mpathic.ai/blog and connect with them on www.linkedin.com/company/mpathic-ai.
About mpathic
mpathic a trusted leader in actionable conversation analytics, empowering healthcare, pharma, sales, and service leaders to deliver exceptional care and engagement. With our proprietary ML models, developed through over 10 years of scientific validation, mpathic achieves up to 7 times the accuracy of human doctors. Our platform objectively detects, corrects, and enhances over 90 behaviors, establishing an unrivaled level of trust.
