Swedish Medical Center Recognized with Everest Award and Named One of the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® by Fortune and PINC AI™
Swedish is one of just 29 hospitals in the United States recognized for its continued trend of excellence and highest current year performance on the 100 Top Hospitals® balanced scorecard.
Englewood, CO, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center announced today it was identified as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® according to an independent quality analysis provided by PINC AI™ and reported by Fortune.
To create the list, an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data was conducted to identify the top hospitals in the United States. The primary purpose of the PINC AI™ 100 Top Hospitals® program is to inspire hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to patients and communities. The program uses transparent, nonbiased data to help inform strategies for sustained performance. Organizations do not apply to participate in the study, and award winners do not pay to market their honor.
Everest Award winners
In addition to the top hospital winners, Swedish Medical Center and 28 other facilities received the Everest Award for setting national benchmarks over the last five years for continued operational excellence and highest current year performance on the 100 Top Hospitals® balanced scorecard. Swedish is the only Colorado facility honored with both awards, putting it in the top 1% of all hospitals nationwide.
100 Top Hospitals® program performance
This year, based on comparisons between the study winners and a peer group of similar hospitals that were not winners, the analysis found that the winners of the 100 Top Hospitals® program delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost. Compared to non-winning hospitals, this year’s winners had:
• 31% fewer deaths than non-winning hospitals.
• 9% fewer patients with complications.
• 39% fewer healthcare associated infections (HAIs).
• Nearly 20% lower inpatient expenses per discharge.
• One half-day shorter average length of stay.
• Better reported patient experience scores, with a top-box Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score of 77% versus 70% for non-winning hospitals.
“As hospitals continue to share the nation’s focus on changing healthcare for the better, hospitals and health systems are recognizing the importance of identifying areas within their walls for quality improvement,” said Leigh Anderson, Premier’s Chief Operating Officer and the leader of PINC AI™. “The transparent and nonbiased measures this study provides, helps leaders make informed decisions for change, and proves that Swedish Medical Center excels across a range of core performance indicators, which can directly lead to significantly higher quality patient outcomes, with fewer readmissions and complications.”
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.
A national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a Level 1 Trauma Center, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been certified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
To create the list, an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data was conducted to identify the top hospitals in the United States. The primary purpose of the PINC AI™ 100 Top Hospitals® program is to inspire hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to patients and communities. The program uses transparent, nonbiased data to help inform strategies for sustained performance. Organizations do not apply to participate in the study, and award winners do not pay to market their honor.
Everest Award winners
In addition to the top hospital winners, Swedish Medical Center and 28 other facilities received the Everest Award for setting national benchmarks over the last five years for continued operational excellence and highest current year performance on the 100 Top Hospitals® balanced scorecard. Swedish is the only Colorado facility honored with both awards, putting it in the top 1% of all hospitals nationwide.
100 Top Hospitals® program performance
This year, based on comparisons between the study winners and a peer group of similar hospitals that were not winners, the analysis found that the winners of the 100 Top Hospitals® program delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost. Compared to non-winning hospitals, this year’s winners had:
• 31% fewer deaths than non-winning hospitals.
• 9% fewer patients with complications.
• 39% fewer healthcare associated infections (HAIs).
• Nearly 20% lower inpatient expenses per discharge.
• One half-day shorter average length of stay.
• Better reported patient experience scores, with a top-box Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score of 77% versus 70% for non-winning hospitals.
“As hospitals continue to share the nation’s focus on changing healthcare for the better, hospitals and health systems are recognizing the importance of identifying areas within their walls for quality improvement,” said Leigh Anderson, Premier’s Chief Operating Officer and the leader of PINC AI™. “The transparent and nonbiased measures this study provides, helps leaders make informed decisions for change, and proves that Swedish Medical Center excels across a range of core performance indicators, which can directly lead to significantly higher quality patient outcomes, with fewer readmissions and complications.”
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.
A national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a Level 1 Trauma Center, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been certified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
Contact
Swedish Medical CenterContact
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Categories