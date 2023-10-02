Bee Douma’s Newly Released "Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Wrap-up" is an Exciting Conclusion to a Captivating Trilogy
“Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Wrap-up,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bee Douma, is a celebration of love, faith, and the ties that bind as a heartwarming and uplifting tale comes to a satisfying close.
Goshen, IN, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Wrap-up”: a fun fiction that offers a heartwarming lesson of faith. “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Wrap-up” is the creation of published author Bee Douma, a dedicated wife who graduated from college at age fifty with a piano pedagogy focus and taught beginning students for twenty-seven years.
Douma shares, “She had never seen the New Hope Care Center sign, but something that little girl had said that night on her porch kept resonating in her mind. Something whispered the words in her ear again. 'When you get done being angry with Him, He still loves you.'
“Hope revived stirs a longing deep in the heart. 'But how could there be any hope for me? I’ve hurt too many people.'
“In anger, she laid bare her 'dark side,' carried in secret for more than thirty years, and then demanded, 'Now! Can you still tell me that anyone could love me and forgive me? I’ve hurt too many people to hope to be forgiven. Besides, they will never forgive me.' Pain etched her features hidden in part by the veil of her hat.
“'Oh my, yes!'
“'There is always hope, my dear lady. But what do you want to do with this mess?'
“'How?' she started and stopped.
“'God hears every sincere cry for help, and He is ready to help,' came the quick response.
“Whether we scream from pain, fear, anger, rejection, grief, crushed dreams, or any other cause, love is waiting to bring forgiveness and joy. As He said, 'Love wins every time.'
“That’s what we all need more than anything is to know that we are loved. Pass the love along and enjoy the journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bee Douma’s new book will delight and entertain as readers see a charming conclusion that will warm the spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Wrap-up” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Screamers: Meet the Love Sleuth: Wrap-up,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
