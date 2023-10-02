Dr. Victor Manning’s Newly Released “BAPTISM” is a Compelling Study of the Truths of the Baptism Ritual
“BAPTISM,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Victor Manning, is a powerful reminder of the realities of baptism and man’s misconceptions regarding true salvation and connection with the Holy Spirit.
Philadelphia, PA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “BAPTISM”: an informative resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of the baptism ritual. “BAPTISM” is the creation of published author Dr. Victor Manning, a dedicated husband and father who has been studying the Gospel of Christ for fifteen years at the Brethen of Thunder Bible College and School of Ministries. Prior to becoming an author, Elder Manning served in the United States Army for a total of nine years with his last duty assignment was with the famed Tenth Mountain Division (Air Calvary) in Rome, New York.
Dr. Manning shares, “Baptism is a ritualistic ceremony that is performed for the sake of signifying an open expression of whom it is that one might say they believe in.
“A religious ablution signifies one being spiritually purified or cleansed. This is customary in Judaism. It is an outward display that usually takes place in a religious setting, regardless of denomination. There are thousands of religions worldwide with countless variations and rules of baptism, but when Jesus was baptized by His cousin John the Baptist with water in the Jordan River, he did so to install Jesus into His office of being our redeemer.
“It is a mistake made by mankind to believe that when we are baptized with water, we somehow have majestically been made holy and accepted by God. Nothing can be further from the truth as true baptism is only given by the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Victor Manning’s new book is a concise and articulate resource for anyone studying the complexities of the baptism ritual.
Consumers can purchase “BAPTISM” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BAPTISM,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
