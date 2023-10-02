Patricia Pentecost’s Newly Released “A Little Piece of Heaven Is” is a Sweet Story of an Inquisitive Little Girl’s Determination to Discover What Heaven is
“A Little Piece of Heaven Is,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Pentecost, is a charming tale of the special connection between a loving grandma and a precocious girl who learns that a little bit of heaven can be shared anytime.
Claypool, IN, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Little Piece of Heaven Is”: a sweet message of the power of a hug. “A Little Piece of Heaven Is” is the creation of published author Patricia Pentecost, a proud mother and grandmother.
Pentecost shares, “A Little Piece of Heaven Is is a heartwarming story of a little girl who wants to go see heaven. After a fun day visiting with her gramma, going for ice cream, playing at the park, and playing with Gramma’s doll collection, it was time for Joanna’s momma and daddy to pick her up.
“Gramma and Joanna waited for them while swinging on the old swing in the backyard. It was a beautiful sunny day, with a blue sky full of billowy white clouds. As they watched the clouds float by, Joanna said, 'Gramma, I want to go see heaven.'
“Gramma chuckled and answered, 'Well, I want to go see heaven too, and we will both go someday.'
“'But I want to go now!' Joanna insisted.
“Gramma did her best to reason with her. 'We have to wait until God is ready for us to go there.'
“Joanna grumbled with pout on her face and her arms crossed sternly and repeated, 'But I want to go now!'
“Gramma wanted to soothe her sweet little five-year-old granddaughter and, after thinking for a minute, asked Joanna, 'Would you like me to tell you what the Bible says heaven looks like?'
“'Oh, yes!' answered Joanna.
“Joanna listened, oohing and awing, picturing heaven in her mind. Then Gramma asked Joanna if she would like to have a little piece of heaven. A piece she can feel and keep for herself or share with others.
“'Oh yes!' said Joanna.
“Gramma gave Joanna the best little piece of heaven she could think of. Joanna loved it and did share it with everyone she knew.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Pentecost’s new book is a warm and uplifting narrative best shared amongst the entire family.
Consumers can purchase “A Little Piece of Heaven Is” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Little Piece of Heaven Is,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
