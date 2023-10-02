Mark DuPree’s Newly Released "The Continuing Adventures of Luke and Snoops" is a Charming Collection of Adventurous Short Stories
“The Continuing Adventures of Luke and Snoops,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark DuPree, is an enjoyable treasury that offers readers a collection of fun tales with important lessons layered within.
Phenix City, AL, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Continuing Adventures of Luke and Snoops”: a warmhearted treasury meant to entertain and offer insightful guidance. “The Continuing Adventures of Luke and Snoops” is the creation of published author Mark DuPree, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and college graduate.
DuPree shares, “Continue the adventure with Luke and Snoops as they deal with their foe, the Alley Kids. Listen to Uncle Duke’s wild stories. Find out what dark secret Victoria has.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark DuPree’s new book will captivate young imaginations as they race to see what Luke and Snoops have gotten up to in each delightful installment.
Consumers can purchase “The Continuing Adventures of Luke and Snoops” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Continuing Adventures of Luke and Snoops,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
