Ron Freeman’s Newly Released "The Cross 10" is an Engaging Continuation of the Compelling Saga That Began with a Fateful Encounter
“The Cross 10,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Freeman, shares a tale of the profound reach of God within our lives as a collection of familiar characters and exciting new players take the stage.
Jacksonville, IL, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Cross 10”: an exciting new twist in the Rest Area 10 series. “The Cross 10” is the creation of published author Ron Freeman, a successful rancher who has a passionate interest in the benefits of regenerative cattle production in a pasture ecosystem environment.
Freeman shares, “The Cross 10 is the third book in the Rest Area 10 series. While maintaining the central theme of how Christ can connect and change people’s lives, it also introduces new characters that change the dynamics and expand the story line with surprising results. No character is immune from Christ’s reach into their lives at the exact moment it is needed. No life is left untouched or unchanged.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Freeman’s new book delivers the same uplifting and compelling storytelling that readers have come to expect.
Consumers can purchase “The Cross 10” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cross 10,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Freeman shares, “The Cross 10 is the third book in the Rest Area 10 series. While maintaining the central theme of how Christ can connect and change people’s lives, it also introduces new characters that change the dynamics and expand the story line with surprising results. No character is immune from Christ’s reach into their lives at the exact moment it is needed. No life is left untouched or unchanged.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Freeman’s new book delivers the same uplifting and compelling storytelling that readers have come to expect.
Consumers can purchase “The Cross 10” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cross 10,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories