Whitnie Steele’s Newly Released “Motherhood Inspiration: Praying Your Way through Healthy Parenting: A 21-Day Devotional for Mothers” is a Touching Inspirational
“Motherhood Inspiration: Praying Your Way through Healthy Parenting: A 21-Day Devotional for Mothers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Whitnie Steele, is a compassionate message of encouragement that sheds light on the complexities of motherhood.
Waldorf, MD, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Motherhood Inspiration: Praying Your Way through Healthy Parenting: A 21-Day Devotional for Mothers”: an empowering discussion that will promote effective parenting decisions. “Motherhood Inspiration: Praying Your Way through Healthy Parenting: A 21-Day Devotional for Mothers” is the creation of published author Whitnie Steele.
Steele shares, “The journey of motherhood is different from one household to another. Yet what remains the same is that at some point, throughout this journey, all moms reach a point of uncertainty, a season where they can no longer control the outcome of their youth’s decisions. Motherhood Inspiration: Praying Your Way through Healthy Parenting is birthed from the heart of a praying mother who found herself in this same scenario. The daily devotions in this book include a ray of prayers such as gratitude of motherhood, identity and forgiveness issues, health, and financial blessings, down to the breaking of generational curses. Some of these prayers deal with you, moms, because truth be told, we cannot expect to see changed behavior or results in our children’s lives until we first take accountability and transform our own lives. The scriptures provided correspond to the prayer of the day. The activities supplied correspond to that of which we are devoting our hearts and minds to. As the author of this book, it is my deepest wish that these devotions bring you solace through your darkest situations, hope in your seasons of despair, and empowerment to be the change your children need. From one mother to another, I encourage you to pray your way through healthy parenting.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Whitnie Steele’s new book shares a comforting and thoughtful message for mothers at any stage of their journey.
Consumers can purchase “Motherhood Inspiration: Praying Your Way through Healthy Parenting: A 21-Day Devotional for Mothers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Motherhood Inspiration: Praying Your Way through Healthy Parenting: A 21-Day Devotional for Mothers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
