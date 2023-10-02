Cheyenne Reiss’s Newly Released "When a Loved One Goes to Heaven" is a Touching Keepsake That Helps Young Readers Process the Loss of a Loved One
“When a Loved One Goes to Heaven,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheyenne Reiss, is an encouraging message of comfort for families working to navigate the complex emotions that accompany the death of a friend or family member.
Jacksonville, NC, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When a Loved One Goes to Heaven”: a heartfelt and simple narrative that offers a comforting message of heaven. “When a Loved One Goes to Heaven” is the creation of published author Cheyenne Reiss, a dedicated mother who grew up in a small town in New York and recently relocated to sunny North Carolina.
Reiss shares, “When a Loved One Goes to Heaven is a heartwarming and intimate book to help children during the grieving process. This book is designed to help children understand that their loved one is around in different ways after they pass away. It provides them comfort and signs to look for to make them not feel abandoned by their passed-away loved one. When a Loved One Goes to Heaven is more than a children’s book; it is a keepsake for the child.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheyenne Reiss’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and uplift the spirit as readers think about their loved one who has passed on.
Consumers can purchase “When a Loved One Goes to Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When a Loved One Goes to Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
