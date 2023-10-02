Ara C. Trembly, MS, MA, LPC’s Newly Released “The Right Hand of God” is a Compelling Discussion of the Realities of God
“The Right Hand of God: A Psychotherapist’s Case for the Reality of the Living God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ara C. Trembly, MS, MA, LPC, is a thought-provoking examination of modern challenges to the science versus faith debate and one man’s journey to finding balance and a deepened faith.
Amelia Island, FL, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Right Hand of God: A Psychotherapist’s Case for the Reality of the Living God”: a deeply personal and engaging journey to truth. “The Right Hand of God: A Psychotherapist’s Case for the Reality of the Living God” is the creation of published author Ara C. Trembly, MS, MA, LPC, whose background includes graduate study in psychology at New York University and Rutgers. He holds a master’s degree in counseling from Philadelphia Biblical University and a master’s degree in communication from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Mr. Trembly is a licensed professional counselor in the State of Georgia and is a board-certified hypnotherapist (International Hypnosis Federation). He is also a Christian counselor (member, American Association of Christian Counselors), writer, consultant, and highly experienced public speaker. Mr. Trembly was also a faculty member of Philadelphia Biblical University’s (now Cairn University) Institute of Higher Learning.
Trembly shares, “Have we lost our sense of awe and humility before the all-powerful, creative, and holy God of the universe? We inhabit a post-modern age where scientific rationalism has replaced reverence and self-centered 'spirituality' has overtaken biblical faith as society’s prevailing belief system. Within the church, we have become overly comfortable and casual with a domesticated, familiar view of God that is far removed from the burning bushes and whirlwinds through which biblical figures experienced the living God.
“Inspired by a brief remark during a sermon, Trembly sets out to recover aspects of God—including his physical presence and power—that are central to biblical narratives of human encounters with God yet often overlooked in our modern readings. As a practicing psychotherapist, he brings a keen understanding of character and the human mind to his consideration of Moses, Jacob, and others who were transformed by their direct experiences with God.
“The God who emerges from Trembly’s exploration is a God of unlimited power, creativity, and righteousness who refuses to be confined by the limits of human imagination and who speaks an unambiguous message, inviting us to share in the transforming work of his mighty 'right hand' in the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ara C. Trembly, MS, MA, LPC’s new book will challenge readers as they consider the powerful message within.
Consumers can purchase “The Right Hand of God: A Psychotherapist’s Case for the Reality of the Living God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Right Hand of God: A Psychotherapist’s Case for the Reality of the Living God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
