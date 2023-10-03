Eruke Omorogieva’s Newly Released "The Blessings: Guiding Our Children Through Prayers" is a Thoughtful Guide to Praying for Upcoming Generations
“The Blessings: Guiding Our Children Through Prayers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eruke Omorogieva, is an encouraging resource for anyone seeking ways to protect and empower children through effective, intentional prayer practices.
New York, NY, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Blessings: Guiding Our Children Through Prayers”: a clear and concise guide to providing a spiritually sound foundation. “The Blessings: Guiding Our Children Through Prayers” is the creation of published author Eruke Omorogieva, a certified parenting and family coach and a mother to four beautiful children. She has been working with families for over twelve years to help them transform a life of despair and hopelessness into a fulfilling and purposeful one.
Omorogieva shares, “You can eternally change the course of your child’s life by simply imbibing the blessing culture!
“Filled with straightforward thoughts and scripturally excellent recommendations, The Blessings: Guiding Our Children through Prayers is a parent’s guide to successfully charting the course of the life of their children through prayers.
“Life is filled with too much uncertainty not to heed the biblical importance of praying for our children.
“This simple-to-read book highlights nine easy-to-follow steps to pouring blessings upon our children.
“In these present times when all seems lost, this book offers you and your family hope, showcasing the proven model of raising successful and obedient children by the patriarchs and matriarchs of time past. We can replicate Bible days again in our time. The principles are still the same, and they have not changed.
“Come with me on a journey of endless possibilities of immeasurable blessings as we explore the principles of praying for our children.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eruke Omorogieva’s new book will empower and uplift readers through thoughtful and clear instruction.
Consumers can purchase “The Blessings: Guiding Our Children Through Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Blessings: Guiding Our Children Through Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Omorogieva shares, “You can eternally change the course of your child’s life by simply imbibing the blessing culture!
“Filled with straightforward thoughts and scripturally excellent recommendations, The Blessings: Guiding Our Children through Prayers is a parent’s guide to successfully charting the course of the life of their children through prayers.
“Life is filled with too much uncertainty not to heed the biblical importance of praying for our children.
“This simple-to-read book highlights nine easy-to-follow steps to pouring blessings upon our children.
“In these present times when all seems lost, this book offers you and your family hope, showcasing the proven model of raising successful and obedient children by the patriarchs and matriarchs of time past. We can replicate Bible days again in our time. The principles are still the same, and they have not changed.
“Come with me on a journey of endless possibilities of immeasurable blessings as we explore the principles of praying for our children.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eruke Omorogieva’s new book will empower and uplift readers through thoughtful and clear instruction.
Consumers can purchase “The Blessings: Guiding Our Children Through Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Blessings: Guiding Our Children Through Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories