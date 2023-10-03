Tajma Palma and Christiana Mingura’s newly released “Nathaniel Battles Cancer with the Help from His Friend Jesus” is a Message of Comfort and Understanding
“Nathaniel Battles Cancer with the Help from His Friend Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Tajma Palma and Christiana Mingura, is a helpful narrative for navigating the challenges associated with nurturing a child through a frightening medical emergency.
Safford, AZ, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Nathaniel Battles Cancer with the Help from His Friend Jesus”: a heartfelt story of God’s comforting hand. “Nathaniel Battles Cancer with the Help from His Friend Jesus” is the creation of published authors Tajma Palma and Christiana Mingura and features vibrant artwork crafted by Endar Novianto.
Palma and Mingura share, “When Nathaniel is diagnosed with cancer, he is scared. However, Nathaniel remembers that even though he doesn’t physically see Jesus, HE is always right beside him. Throughout Nathaniel’s courageous journey, he feels the love of Jesus and the reassurance of HIS presence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tajma Palma and Christiana Mingura’s new book will benefit Nathaniel’s Childhood Cancer Foundation (NCCF), a child-focused, Christian-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to bring love and light to the children battling cancer.
Consumers can purchase “Nathaniel Battles Cancer with the Help from His Friend Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nathaniel Battles Cancer with the Help from His Friend Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
