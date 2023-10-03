Keith G. Rasmusen’s Newly Released “The Squire of Avelon (aka The Bard of Pendragon, Volume two)” is a Compelling Look Into the Life of Jesus
“The Squire of Avelon (aka The Bard of Pendragon, Volume two),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keith G. Rasmusen, is a fascinating examination of prophetic writings and Christian history.
Snohomish, WA, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Squire of Avelon (aka The Bard of Pendragon, Volume two)”: a captivating opportunity to explore carefully translated writings that tell of the life and miracles of Jesus. “The Squire of Avelon (aka The Bard of Pendragon, Volume two)” is the creation of published author Keith G. Rasmusen, (credentials and information from ATA)
Rasmusen shares, “Jesus appeared to John, his disciple, who had been exiled to the small island of Patmos, saying, 'Do not be afraid – I am the first and the last, and the living One. I was dead, and behold, I am alive forevermore. And I have the keys of Death and Hades' (Revelation 1:17-18).
“The first-century Judean prophet and miracle-worker, Jesus of Nazareth, was crucified by the Romans on Thursday, April 6, 30CE. During the weeks and months prior to his execution, he had accurately predicted this event in startling detail. And he had promised his followers that after three days and nights he would rise again from the dead, through a miracle known as 'resurrection.'
“One question is often asked: 'Why did Jesus have to be crucified?'
“This book is a dramatic retelling of the gospel story, but it is also much more than that. It explains why Jesus was born, and why he had to die; it tells why Adam was made, and what caused his fall from grace; it describes what caused the great flood in the days of Noah. And it tells us where Jesus was during the three days between his crucifixion and his resurrection.
“Recent discoveries have been made which shed light on these ancient mysteries. Not only does this book continue the Autobiography of Flavius Boadicus, but it takes the reader behind the scenes, so to speak, and offers new insights. This book, at times, is moving and poignant, but also adventurous and exciting, going from the lofty heights of Heaven to the boundless depths of Hades, as the author continues to explore the enigmatic book of Revelation, as described by the disciple John, to Gaelbyrth Macus Aldynn, The Squire of Avelon.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith G. Rasmusen’s new book will challenge readers understanding of the life and times of Jesus and his followers as details emerge from long lost writings.
Consumers can purchase “The Squire of Avelon (aka The Bard of Pendragon, Volume two)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Squire of Avelon (aka The Bard of Pendragon, Volume two),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
