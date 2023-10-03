Edna Moore’s New Book, "Learning Outside the Box," Explores How Learning-Outside-the-Box Centers Can Make a Difference in the Lives of Students from All Backgrounds
Pleasant Grove, AL, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Edna Moore, who designs educational and spiritual apps to encourage independent learning, has completed her most recent book, “Learning Outside the Box: Fine Arts Centers & Career Exploratory Centers & Nutrifitnasiums”: an overview of how Learning Outside the Box Centers can help students who have fallen through the cracks of the public-school education system, offering a chance at a more equitable education and a brighter future.
A retired teacher, author Edna Moore invested thirty years in teaching and tutoring elementary students. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alabama, a Master of Science degree in early childhood education from Samford University, and thirty hours of graduate school courses and lab experience in human development and family life from the University of Alabama.
“Learning outside the box moves children from the classroom to the real world,” writes Moore. “Learning outside the box centers prepares children for a bright future. Education’s main goal should be helping all children escape from where they are and take them to where they need to be by any learning methods necessary! Children have different learning styles. All children can learn if placed in a space that addresses their needs: mentally, socially, physically, intellectually, and emotionally. We must put children first in education!”
Moore continues, “If we help children discover who they are during elementary school and middle school years, we might reduce juvenile delinquency and dropout rates. Children will have their hearts set on a goal: striving to become the person they think they can become. Life is a journey. The earlier we start the journey, the sooner productivity will become the driving force in our children’s lives!
“Once a child understands that a ‘bright future’ awaits them, motivation keeps them thriving and striving throughout high school. Learning outside the box helps children acquire hope and realize their destiny. Every child deserves a quality education that presents many opportunities to explore the possibilities life has to offer. Learning outside the box propels children to become anything they want to become. When children learn outside the box, our words do not define them but their aspirations do!”
Published by Fulton Books, Edna Moore’s book will help readers discover how exposure to Learning Outside the Box Centers can help motivate children to believe they can do anything if given the proper guidance and support. Through “Learning Outside the Box,” Moore reveals how a new approach to education can help students become problem solvers and develop interests and skills that will lead them to new and exciting careers they might never have achieved through traditional education.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Learning Outside the Box: Fine Arts Centers & Career Exploratory Centers & Nutrifitnasiums” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
