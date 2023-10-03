Author Lee Wright’s New Book, "The Emerald Scepter of Light," is the Story of a Young Mage’s Recruitment Into a Group That Will Decide the Future of His World

Recent release “The Emerald Scepter of Light,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lee Wright, is the story of a task given to a group of powerful mages and seasoned fighters forced on a path to decide the fate of the world as they know it.