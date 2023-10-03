Author Lee Wright’s New Book, "The Emerald Scepter of Light," is the Story of a Young Mage’s Recruitment Into a Group That Will Decide the Future of His World
Recent release “The Emerald Scepter of Light,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lee Wright, is the story of a task given to a group of powerful mages and seasoned fighters forced on a path to decide the fate of the world as they know it.
New York, NY, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lee Wright, a writer with deep passion for fantasy, has completed his new book, “The Emerald Scepter of Light”: a riveting story that begins with a meeting called by an underground sect for the most promising fighters and mages of this generation, along with the young sorcerer Mordain, all tasked to come together with a quest that decides the future of the lands and the peace of the world itself.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lee Wright’s potent tale follows this group as they find themselves in violent conflicts and deadly confrontations, as dark magic threatens to corrupt everything and trust becomes fragile, they must be the bastions of everything they hold dear before it’s too late.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Emerald Scepter of Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
