Unfinished Business by Amy C. Yip to Launch September 2023 from Publish Your Purpose

Amy C. Yip's debut book, "Unfinished Business: Breaking Down the Great Wall Between Adult Child and Immigrant Parents," delves into the generational dynamics between immigrant parents and their adult children. Drawing from her experiences as a Somatic Life Transformation and Mental Fitness coach, Yip combines personal narrative with actionable advice. The book offers prompts and insights for those looking to bridge generational divides and better understand their familial roots.