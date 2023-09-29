Unfinished Business by Amy C. Yip to Launch September 2023 from Publish Your Purpose
Amy C. Yip's debut book, "Unfinished Business: Breaking Down the Great Wall Between Adult Child and Immigrant Parents," delves into the generational dynamics between immigrant parents and their adult children. Drawing from her experiences as a Somatic Life Transformation and Mental Fitness coach, Yip combines personal narrative with actionable advice. The book offers prompts and insights for those looking to bridge generational divides and better understand their familial roots.
Hartford, CT, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Coach and author Amy C. Yip will launch her first book, Unfinished Business: Breaking Down the Great Wall Between Adult Child and Immigrant Parents (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8887970455, 979-8887970448).
In a society where the voices of adult children often overshadow the narratives of their immigrant parents, Amy Yip's "Unfinished Business: Breaking Down the Great Wall Between Adult Child and Immigrant Parents" sheds light on the multifaceted dynamics that ensue between these two generations.
Amy Yip, a respected Somatic Life Transformation and Mental Fitness coach, peels back the layers of her own life to reveal the profound impact her parents have had on her. In doing so, she crafts a beautifully resonant guide for anyone yearning to bridge the gap between themselves and their parents. She pushes readers to address the unsaid, challenge the preconceived, and, most importantly, venture into the untold stories that have silently dictated their lives.
Unfinished Business offers more than just a personal memoir; it provides a blueprint for reconnection. Embedded in each chapter are prompts, tips, and questions designed to facilitate meaningful conversations, leading to a deeper understanding of the dreams, aspirations, and fears of our immigrant parents.
"While the journey may never be straightforward, the act of attempting, understanding, and delving deep can make it all worthwhile," says Yip, underscoring the value of bridging generational gaps. Amy's words are a testament to the universal longing for validation, understanding, and connection – emotions that transcend age, culture, and backgrounds.
Get your copy of Unfinished Business at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/unfinished-business-breaking-down-the-great-wall-between-adult-child-and-immigrant-parents/
Amy C. Yip, beyond being a noted author, is a trailblazer in the fields of personal transformation and mental fitness. With an illustrious corporate tenure that includes global giants like Google, Clorox, and Booz Allen, Amy made the audacious decision in 2020 to pivot from her well-established career, travel the world, and volunteer in Ghana. This journey, albeit unexpectedly extended due to COVID-19, was pivotal in solidifying her belief: "Your mindset, not your circumstances, determines your joy and success."
Her accolades span various certifications from esteemed institutions like the International Coach Federation, Hudson Institute, and Strozzi Institute. Amy is deeply passionate about empowering AAPI women to reclaim their narratives, shatter stereotypes, and confidently assert their place in the world.
You can learn more about Amy at her website at https://amyyipcoaching.com/.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: September 28, 2023, 364 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$18.88 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-044-8
$33.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-045-5
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-087-5
In a society where the voices of adult children often overshadow the narratives of their immigrant parents, Amy Yip's "Unfinished Business: Breaking Down the Great Wall Between Adult Child and Immigrant Parents" sheds light on the multifaceted dynamics that ensue between these two generations.
Amy Yip, a respected Somatic Life Transformation and Mental Fitness coach, peels back the layers of her own life to reveal the profound impact her parents have had on her. In doing so, she crafts a beautifully resonant guide for anyone yearning to bridge the gap between themselves and their parents. She pushes readers to address the unsaid, challenge the preconceived, and, most importantly, venture into the untold stories that have silently dictated their lives.
Unfinished Business offers more than just a personal memoir; it provides a blueprint for reconnection. Embedded in each chapter are prompts, tips, and questions designed to facilitate meaningful conversations, leading to a deeper understanding of the dreams, aspirations, and fears of our immigrant parents.
"While the journey may never be straightforward, the act of attempting, understanding, and delving deep can make it all worthwhile," says Yip, underscoring the value of bridging generational gaps. Amy's words are a testament to the universal longing for validation, understanding, and connection – emotions that transcend age, culture, and backgrounds.
Get your copy of Unfinished Business at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/unfinished-business-breaking-down-the-great-wall-between-adult-child-and-immigrant-parents/
Amy C. Yip, beyond being a noted author, is a trailblazer in the fields of personal transformation and mental fitness. With an illustrious corporate tenure that includes global giants like Google, Clorox, and Booz Allen, Amy made the audacious decision in 2020 to pivot from her well-established career, travel the world, and volunteer in Ghana. This journey, albeit unexpectedly extended due to COVID-19, was pivotal in solidifying her belief: "Your mindset, not your circumstances, determines your joy and success."
Her accolades span various certifications from esteemed institutions like the International Coach Federation, Hudson Institute, and Strozzi Institute. Amy is deeply passionate about empowering AAPI women to reclaim their narratives, shatter stereotypes, and confidently assert their place in the world.
You can learn more about Amy at her website at https://amyyipcoaching.com/.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: September 28, 2023, 364 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$18.88 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-044-8
$33.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-045-5
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-087-5
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories