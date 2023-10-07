New Young Adult Novel "Draconim Lacrima Mortis" Takes Readers on a Magical Journey Through Algonquin Park
Renowned author Lawrence Nault announces the release of his young adult novel, "Draconim Lacrima Mortis," set in Algonquin Park. The story intertwines indigenous legends, nature's magic, and friendship, as protagonists Hannah and Jacob explore a world where dragons are real. Nault's love for nature is evident throughout, making it both an adventurous and reflective read.
Calgary, Canada, October 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Renowned author Lawrence Nault, also known as The Mountain Hermit, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest young adult novel, "Draconim Lacrima Mortis." Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Algonquin Park, this tale weaves together indigenous legends, the magic of nature, and the timeless bond of friendship.
Hannah and Jacob, the protagonists, discover a world where dragons are not just myths but real, majestic creatures with a deep connection to the Earth. Guided by the wise dragon Jupiter, they embark on a journey to understand their newfound abilities and the role they play in a larger cosmic narrative.
Nault's storytelling, deeply rooted in his love for nature and the environment, shines through every page, making this novel both an adventure and a reflection on the bond between humans and the natural world. His previous works have been lauded for their intricate plots, relatable characters, and thought-provoking themes, and "Draconim Lacrima Mortis" promises to be no different.
The book is now available for purchase at online retailers.
About Lawrence Nault:
Lawrence Nault has penned numerous stories across genres. His deep reverence for nature and the environment is evident in all his works, urging readers to reflect, respect, and act. Through every tale, Nault inspires readers to cherish and protect our planet.
Lawrence Nault
587-434-4215
mountainhermit.lawrencenault.me
