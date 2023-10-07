New Young Adult Novel "Draconim Lacrima Mortis" Takes Readers on a Magical Journey Through Algonquin Park

Renowned author Lawrence Nault announces the release of his young adult novel, "Draconim Lacrima Mortis," set in Algonquin Park. The story intertwines indigenous legends, nature's magic, and friendship, as protagonists Hannah and Jacob explore a world where dragons are real. Nault's love for nature is evident throughout, making it both an adventurous and reflective read.