Malena Schrauben’s Newly Released "The Truth About Christmas" is a Charming Tale of the Real Reason for the Christmas Season
“The Truth About Christmas,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malena Schrauben, is a fun narrative that celebrates the wonder of Christ’s birth in a format that will resonate with upcoming generations of believers.
Kalamazoo, MI, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Truth About Christmas”: a warmhearted Christmas tale. “The Truth About Christmas” is the creation of published author Malena Schrauben, a dedicated wife and mother who resides in Michigan.
Schrauben shares, “The Truth about Christmas is written for all ages. The book unlocks the true magic of the meaning of Christmas. All ages will feel overjoyed with the spirit of Christmas as they read each page, and it will stay with them all the days of their lives. Sharing the truth about Christmas should not be dreaded or a sad rite of passage for coming-of-age children.
“Learning the truth about Christmas is a tremendous and exciting responsibility we all share. The coming of our Lord and Savior is the true meaning of Christmas, and the joy of sharing the most beautiful message will capture the hearts of all who read this book. May the true meaning of Christmas fill your heart and soul as you read this book. And may you be inspired to share the truth with everyone you encounter.
“This is written for all those who love Christmas and who never want Christmas magic to end. Christmas magic was a gift given to us two thousand years ago. This is a story to be passed down from generation to generation and read every Christmas for years and years to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malena Schrauben’s new book offers parents, guardians, and spiritual leaders a fun way to share the gift of real Christmas magic.
Consumers can purchase “The Truth About Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Truth About Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Schrauben shares, “The Truth about Christmas is written for all ages. The book unlocks the true magic of the meaning of Christmas. All ages will feel overjoyed with the spirit of Christmas as they read each page, and it will stay with them all the days of their lives. Sharing the truth about Christmas should not be dreaded or a sad rite of passage for coming-of-age children.
“Learning the truth about Christmas is a tremendous and exciting responsibility we all share. The coming of our Lord and Savior is the true meaning of Christmas, and the joy of sharing the most beautiful message will capture the hearts of all who read this book. May the true meaning of Christmas fill your heart and soul as you read this book. And may you be inspired to share the truth with everyone you encounter.
“This is written for all those who love Christmas and who never want Christmas magic to end. Christmas magic was a gift given to us two thousand years ago. This is a story to be passed down from generation to generation and read every Christmas for years and years to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malena Schrauben’s new book offers parents, guardians, and spiritual leaders a fun way to share the gift of real Christmas magic.
Consumers can purchase “The Truth About Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Truth About Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories