Kim Chatelain and Deacon Eddy Beckendorf’s Newly Released "The Silver Bullet of Faith" is a Potent Memoir That Faces the Extreme Challenges to One Man’s Path

“The Silver Bullet of Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Chatelain and Deacon Eddy Beckendorf, is an impactful biographical work that brings a unique and thought-provoking view of life within a colorful city filled with unexpected lessons of faith.