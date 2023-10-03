Kim Chatelain and Deacon Eddy Beckendorf’s Newly Released "The Silver Bullet of Faith" is a Potent Memoir That Faces the Extreme Challenges to One Man’s Path
“The Silver Bullet of Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Chatelain and Deacon Eddy Beckendorf, is an impactful biographical work that brings a unique and thought-provoking view of life within a colorful city filled with unexpected lessons of faith.
Mandeville, LA, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Silver Bullet of Faith”: a concise but purposeful memoir. “The Silver Bullet of Faith” is the creation of published author Kim Chatelain and Deacon Eddy Beckendorf. Kim Chatelain spent forty years on the staff of Louisiana’s largest newspaper, The Times-Picayune, working as a reporter, columnist, editor, and managing editor. He was part of the team that won a Pulitzer Prize for the coverage of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Over the past several years, he has authored numerous in-depth articles on the Catholic Church.
New Orleans native and former cop Eddy Beckendorf has been a deacon in the Catholic Church for three decades. During those years, he has visited the sick and the shut-ins, encouraged the imprisoned, presided at weddings, baptized children, fed the hungry, prayed with those in mourning, preached the gospel, and delivered homilies. He’s been able to relate to the distress that others face because he’s been there. As a young sheriff’s deputy, he shot a man at point-blank range and grappled with the resulting guilt.
Chatelain and Beckendorf share, “Eddy Beckendorf was raised in a New Orleans home marred by domestic violence. Following the sensational shooting death of his philandering police officer father at the hands of his mother. A failing student and high school dropout, he was a lost soul in a sea of despair who seemed to encounter tragic events at every turn, until he turned to the Lord. A renewed reliance on God brought symmetry to his life and established a path that led him to become a decorated law enforcement officer, corporate manager, and deacon in the Catholic Church. Through homilies and counseling sessions, Deacon Eddy has, for the past three decades, used the harsh experiences of his past to serve as a GPS for others seeking an exit ramp from their own despair. There was a time when he wondered why God brought him such misery. Now, he realizes the challenges provided him insights that most clergymen do not possess as they digest and pontificate on growing secularism, disappointment, violent crime, domestic abuse, injustice, and various ills of society. The Silver Bullet of Faith is Deacon Eddy’s story, an inspiring narrative of faith told against the backdrop of historical events in one of the country’s quirkiest cities.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Chatelain and Deacon Eddy Beckendorf’s new book examines shocking events that ultimately pushed a soul back to God.
Consumers can purchase “The Silver Bullet of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Silver Bullet of Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
