Yvonne Combs’s Newly Released "2000 Year History of Vietnam" is an Articulate Exploration of the Vibrant History and Culture of Vietnam
“2000 Year History of Vietnam,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Combs, is an informative and enjoyable read that presents readers with facts and legends of the Vietnamese people and culture.
The Villages, FL, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “2000 Year History of Vietnam”: a fascinating study of a long and varied land and its people. “2000 Year History of Vietnam” is the creation of published author Yvonne Combs, a dedicated wife who graduated from Van Khoa Law University in Saigon, served as a translator with the US State Department, and later went on to become a real estate broker and restaurateur.
Combs shares, “Yvonne Combs will take you through these pages along the two-thousand-year history of her motherland, Vietnam, from the legendary and historic origins when she studied in primary school and high school. Legend establishes the first Viet kingdom in what is now Vietnam. Lac Long Quan, the first Vietnamese king, was descendant of a line of Chinese divine rulers. He marries Au Co, the daughter of the Chinese emperor whose forces he drove out of Vietnam. This union produced one hundred sons. The king and queen separated dividing their sons between them. The king went south, and the queen went north into the mountains near Hanoi.
“From the Ding Dynasty (968–980), the Ly Dynasty (1009–1225), the Tran Dynasty (1225–1400), the Chinese Interregnum (1406–1428), the Le Dynasty (1428–1788), the France and the West, the Japanese Occupation (1940–1945), the Indonesian War. The Geneva Agreement, geography and populations, languages, social structure, family, education, religions, criminal courts, and procedures, currency, the armed forces, and relations with the West—I hope my many hours of labor will instill some knowledge into your younger generations so that they might understand the history and complexities of war.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Combs’s new book will captivate readers as they visualize the intricate history of Vietnam.
