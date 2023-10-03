Cherie Lewis’s New Book, "Never Say Uncle: A Novel Based on a True Story," is a Powerful Story of the Harrowing Struggles the Author Was Forced to Endure and Survived
Sheridan, MT, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cherie Lewis, a novice writer who currently resides in southwestern Montana, has completed her most recent book, “Never Say Uncle: A Novel Based on a True Story”: a profound memoir that follows the author from a barefooted little girl in pigtails and how she escaped the wrath of childhood abuse, becoming a mighty warrior battling to keep control of her life after love, loss, and heartache.
“Never Say Uncle: A Novel Based on a True Story” will take readers on a gripping journey of overcoming obstacles of being victimized to becoming a survivor from the enemy that had taken a solemn oath to keep the author from harm's way. From the very beginning, Cherie shares the tale of a family of tortured souls and the brave young girl who must fight against the disloyal protector and untrustworthy guardians of her childhood, only to escape into the arms of a self-proclaimed mountain man, falling into a world of bitterness, anger, and despair as she jumps out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Published by Fulton Books, Cherie Lewis’s book follows the author as she shares her inspiring story like no one else can, giving the reader the ride of a lifetime as she desperately searches for her life's purpose. Expertly paced and stirring, Cherie pulls no punches as she takes readers to the dark side in her story of bravery, insight, integrity, and the unwavering desire to survive.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Never Say Uncle: A Novel Based on a True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Never Say Uncle: A Novel Based on a True Story” will take readers on a gripping journey of overcoming obstacles of being victimized to becoming a survivor from the enemy that had taken a solemn oath to keep the author from harm's way. From the very beginning, Cherie shares the tale of a family of tortured souls and the brave young girl who must fight against the disloyal protector and untrustworthy guardians of her childhood, only to escape into the arms of a self-proclaimed mountain man, falling into a world of bitterness, anger, and despair as she jumps out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Published by Fulton Books, Cherie Lewis’s book follows the author as she shares her inspiring story like no one else can, giving the reader the ride of a lifetime as she desperately searches for her life's purpose. Expertly paced and stirring, Cherie pulls no punches as she takes readers to the dark side in her story of bravery, insight, integrity, and the unwavering desire to survive.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Never Say Uncle: A Novel Based on a True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories