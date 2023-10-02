Aurora Sieg’s New Book "The Airships of Winters" is a Steamy Tale That Follows an Airship Captain Who Finds Himself Falling for the Pirate Captain That Took Him Prisoner
Spartanburg, SC, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Aurora Sieg, who resides in South Carolina and uses writings as an outlet for her social anxiety, has completed her most recent book, “The Airships of Winters”: a gripping and titillating story that centers around Wren, an airship captain who finds himself captured by the pirate captain Scotch Riddler. Though their initial relationship is of prisoner and captor, they soon begin a more intimate relationship, and when Scotch is himself taken prisoner, Wren will stop at nothing to save him and bring him back.
“Captain Wren Erin Winters has always had a passion for airships,” writes Sieg. “At age ten, he begins to work on one, and by age eighteen he is captaining his own ship. After a quiet two years on his own ship, he is attacked by pirates and abducted by the cruel pirate captain, Scotch Riddler.
“After months of fighting and torturing, Captain Riddler and Wren begin to form a romance. It started as nothing but sex and teasing but soon evolved into real feelings of love and caring. Everything changes when a giant white owl begins to threaten the ship. The owl, Ol’ Arty, takes Scotch captive, sending Wren on a spiraling journey to try to find his lover.
“When Scotch finally returns, albeit injured, he lets Wren captain the airship until he recovers. Wren became a crueler captain than Scotch ever was. This decision to let Wren captain his ship ultimately ends in tragedy when a new crew member joins the ship.”
Published by Fulton Books, Aurora Sieg’s book draws from the author's love of the fantasy genre, as well as her passion for pirate stories. Expertly paced and character-driven, this erotic and compelling story is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Airships of Winters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
