Taylor James’s New Book, "the Lips I Used to Call Home," Follows One Woman's Journey to Discovery Happiness and Love Once Again After Tragedy and Betrayal
New York, NY, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Taylor James, a loving mother of two daughters who enjoys cooking, Amazon shopping, and snuggles with her two cats, has completed her most recent book, “The Lips I Used to Call Home”: a captivating story of a young woman who must learn to move forward and find love again after her life is shattered by infidelity.
“Scarlett Knick is in a happy and loving marriage to her high school sweetheart, Travis Knick, or so she thought,” writes Taylor. “When she begins to suspect he is having an affair—with her best friend—Scarlett is forced to face the dark secrets that’d been kept from her. Moving forward after a betrayal of this magnitude seems impossible, but Scarlett is more determined than ever to take back her happiness and find her inner peace.
“Falling in love after the betrayal wasn’t in her plans, but when tragedy strikes, Scarlett is forced to pick up the shattered pieces again. Will she survive the familiarity of nursing a broken heart back to life? With a million reasons to crack and let the pain take her under, can Scarlett fight back up to the surface stronger than a nineties trend?”
Published by Fulton Books, Taylor James’s book is a compelling and poignant story of heartbreak, self-healing, and learning to accept the love that one deserves. Expertly paced and character-driven, Taylor weaves a truly moving novel that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow Scarlett’s journey to find true love and happiness within herself once again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Lips I Used to Call Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
