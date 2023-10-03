Author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson’s New Book, "Think Twice," Follows Four Friends Whose Camping Trip is Constantly Interrupted by a Big-Headed, Prank-Loving Woodpecker
Recent release “Think Twice,” from Covenant Books author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson, tells the engaging story of Maya and her three friends as they go camping over their fall break. As they explore the woods around their campsite, they run into a woodpecker named Big Red, who decides to prank the children at every turn and doles out an important lesson on the potential dangers of the internet.
The Woodlands, TX, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sandy Heitmeier Thompson, a teacher who emphasizes the importance of balancing one's life between digital and nondigital activities, has completed her new book, “Think Twice”: a charming story of four friends who plan to spend a few days camping together, but run into a mischievous bird that causes them trouble through his various pranks.
Thompson writes, “Maya suggests to her friends that they go camping at the state park while school is out for fall break. Brett, Blake, and Gavin are excited at the prospect of fishing, hiking, kayaking, swimming, and telling scary stories at the campfire at night. With permission from their parents, the kids set out to the state park with Maya’s parents the next morning.
“After setting up their campsite, the kids go for a hike in the woods, where they meet a sassy and confident woodpecker named Big Red. Later that night, as the campers sit around their bonfire, Big Red pulls off a prank that surprises and scares the kids, much to his delight. The next day, the woodpecker continues his good-natured pranks to aggravate the kids as they go about their planned activities. The woodpecker kind of grows on the kids and shows them his good side when he explains to them some pluses and minuses of the internet. Although he is confident and self-assured, the woodpecker will need some help from his new friends to escape an embarrassing situation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandy Heitmeier Thompson’s new book will take young readers on a thrilling adventure as they follow Maya and her friends as they discover just how exciting outdoor activities can be while on their camping trip. With vibrant artwork to help bring Thompson’s tale to life, “Think Twice” will delight readers of all ages while encouraging them to embark on their own outdoor adventures and delivering a cautionary message about technology.
Readers can purchase “Think Twice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
