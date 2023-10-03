Author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson’s New Book, "Think Twice," Follows Four Friends Whose Camping Trip is Constantly Interrupted by a Big-Headed, Prank-Loving Woodpecker

Recent release “Think Twice,” from Covenant Books author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson, tells the engaging story of Maya and her three friends as they go camping over their fall break. As they explore the woods around their campsite, they run into a woodpecker named Big Red, who decides to prank the children at every turn and doles out an important lesson on the potential dangers of the internet.