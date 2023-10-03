Author Pam Cazan’s New Book, "The Chapters of My Life," is About a Woman Who Has Gone Through Many Trials and Tribulations in Her Turbulent Life
Recent release “The Chapters of My Life,” from Covenant Books author Pam Cazan, is a moving memoir that shares the author’s struggles throughout her life, conveying her experience with honesty and candor.
New York, NY, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pam Cazan, a middle-aged Christian woman with many interests, has completed her new book, “The Chapters of My Life”: a captivating novel that shares how the author has been able to find faith, forgiveness, and peace after living a life filled with pain.
Author Pam Cazan loves reading Christian historical romance. She’s an avid baker and loves making sweets to give to her neighbors. She is a devoted mom and grandmother. She has such amazing friends who she meets regularly to chat and have coffee with. Pam is very open about her love for Christ.
Pam writes, “This is a story of my walk in Christ and experiences that I have gone through. Experiences that help me understand what many others are going through or have gone through. From the best to the horrible. True stories. Most I’m ashamed of but so happy that I’m forgiven.”
She continues, “I have memories from when I was either two or three. Playing in a yard. The layout of the house. Eating eggs. Walking down the road toward the highway and back home. My mother being mad at me for doing that. Falling on a grate. I still have the scar on my right knee cap.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pam Cazan’s new book offers inspiration and encouragement as the author shares her ability to persevere in the face of unimaginable obstacles.
Readers can purchase “The Chapters of My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
