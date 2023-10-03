Author Lois Williams’s New Book, "The Journey Road Home," Follows a Preacher's Daughter Who Struggles to Appease Both God and Those Around Her in Her Life's Choices
Recent release “The Journey Road Home,” from Covenant Books author Lois Williams, centers around Mazelle Jacobs, a preacher's daughter who is constantly questioning life as she attempts to appease both God, her father, and her peers. After her father moves her family to Zimbabwe for a missionary trip, Mazelle begins to reassess her life as she begins to see the world in a new light.
Stuarts Draft, VA, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lois Williams, a retired Speech and Language Pathologist who lives with her husband in Virginia and enjoys reading mysteries, playing the piano, and taxiing her three grandchildren to sports activities, has completed her new book, “The Journey Road Home”: a poignant tale of a young teenager who attempts to live her life in accordance with God’s commandments, but finds her world turned upside down when she and her family move to Zimbabwe for one of her father’s missionary trips.
Williams shares, “Growing up as a pastor’s daughter in small town Mason, South Carolina, Mazelle Jacobs struggles to journey through a life approved by God and man. Pastor Max Jacobs, aka Poppa, and his conservative views have Mazelle questioning right from wrong daily.
“The sixteen-year-old teenager uses the Ten Commandments as her biblical guideline as she encounters situations with church members, the neighbor next door, and her science teacher. Her best friend, Clover, tempts Mazelle to enjoy life by breaking her tablets of stone.
“A major life change occurs when Pastor Jacobs moves his family to Zimbabwe, Africa for an extended missionary assignment. This unexpected journey, to a country with different cultural and social views, has Mazelle reassessing life values through the eyes of a people who are living in the present. As Mazelle realizes God’s love for his people, she finds humanity at its finest.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lois Williams’s new book is a captivating read that will transport readers as they follow Mazelle’s journey to learn to make her own choices and discover what her faith and contentment in life mean to her. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Williams crafts and unforgettable experience that readers of all backgrounds won’t want to miss.
Readers can purchase “The Journey Road Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
