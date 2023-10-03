Author Lois Williams’s New Book, "The Journey Road Home," Follows a Preacher's Daughter Who Struggles to Appease Both God and Those Around Her in Her Life's Choices

Recent release “The Journey Road Home,” from Covenant Books author Lois Williams, centers around Mazelle Jacobs, a preacher's daughter who is constantly questioning life as she attempts to appease both God, her father, and her peers. After her father moves her family to Zimbabwe for a missionary trip, Mazelle begins to reassess her life as she begins to see the world in a new light.